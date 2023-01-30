Luckiest Day Of The Week For All Zodiac Signs, January 30 - February 5, 2023

In the week ahead, you are being urged to slow down in preparation for the softness of February so that you do not miss a single lucky opportunity from the universe.

February will have an ease about it that you have not seen in your life for some time.

Even with the Aries stellium at the end of the month, there is a guardedness towards your inner self, realizing that nothing in life must be struggled or fought for.

Instead, it can be given and received.

By realizing life must be one big struggle, you also put yourself in the place to receive more joy, which feeds luck.

In the week ahead of the Full Moon in Leo, a zodiac sign known for its lucky attitude and the opportunities it attracts, you will be in the divine position of feeling like you are in the flow of the universe.

Big steps suddenly seem doable, change now is attractive instead of scary, and through it all, you feel a greater trust within yourself and surrender to the unexpected path that life always seems to take.

It is a process that first began within yourself, though.

Because when you can realize your truth, you are more accepting of the universes and the redirections along the way, creating more space for luck and joy.

Each zodiac sign's luckiest day of the week for January 30 - February 5, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Friday, February 3rd

The week ahead brings luck in the form of your connections with those in your social circle. You may be a leader and can charge ahead of your own accord, but you still need people. This week, you can find great support and inspiration from your friends and acquaintances, helping you stretch yourself to that next level.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Friday, February 3rd

Saturn in Aquarius focuses on all themes surrounding value within your life. As it unites with the North Node in Taurus, bringing the focus to your career sector, you should see an opportunity to make more money arise. It could come up as a raise or bonus but could also come in the form of another job offer or professional path. Stay open to what arises, as it will surely lead to financial abundance.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Luckiest day of the week: is Monday, January 30th

In the week ahead, you are guided to tune into your voice regarding your wants and needs. This holds the gold for the life you want to create, which becomes more apparent as Mars in Gemini aligns with the Sun in Aquarius. Mars is all about action and ambition, while the Sun represents external action; this week, it is all about tuning into what you want and then unwaveringly following it to success.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Sunday, February 5th

The Full Moon in Leo represents a time when you should see a positive outcome to past financial investments. This may also be a turning point regarding how you see the value. You may be an emotional water sign dedicated to your home and family, but it does not mean you cannot make money either. A home business will end up being the perfect solution.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Sunday, February 5th

When the Full Moon in Leo occurs this week, you will be in the perfect position to seize the new chapter that has already begun to develop around you. To get greater insight into what this means, reflect on the end of July 2022 when the New Moon within your sign occurred. You have been stepping into a version of yourself that is no longer tied to your old stories, which means that you also are finally free.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Monday, January 30th

Uranus is the planet known as the great awakener. It creates change and brings the surprise moments in life that redirect your entire path. In Taurus, it has been helping you determine what defines stability for yourself so that you can embrace more of the amazingness that life offers. This week it unites with Mercury in Capricorn, intensifying your desire and quest for joy. It is time to find joy in what has not gone according to plan because it has helped bring you to this moment.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Luckiest day of the week: Sunday, February 5th

The Leo Full Moon activates themes of socializing and friends for you, helping to remind you it is not just career or love that luck is often found. This full Moon will echo back to the New Moon in Leo at the end of July 2022; during this past lunar cycle, you have been adjusting your social circle and trying to find more balance in this area of your life. Now, as this lunar event occurs, it is time to enjoy the life that you have created.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Sunday, February 5th

Leo energy rules your career and professional sector this week; as the Full Moon occurs here, you can expect something to reach fruition. Leo Full Moon helps you become bolder and more courageous when advocating for yourself in advancement or even promotion. This week, you can feel confident to speak up and own your power because it will only continue to attract amazing things for you.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Luckiest day of the week: Sunday, February 5th

In the week ahead, you are about to be showered with lucky energy as the Leo Full Moon activates all themes related to abundance and expansion. Leo rules the luck sector of your life, which goes along with education, travel, adventure, and even spiritual pursuits; all your favorite things. In the week ahead, something is reaching fruition that began at the end of July 2022 with the New Moon in Leo; now is your time to enjoy it and make sure you say yes to the opportunities coming in.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Luckiest day of the week: Sunday, February 5th

In terms of transformation, it can often be a slow road for you as you need to feel stable and secure in your life. But this week, the Leo Full Moon shines bright in the part of your life that rules transformation and intimacy, hinting at the suggestion not only do certain areas of your life need to be changed but that by doing so, you are going to be creating more of what it is you want. The universe can only do so much before the rest is on you.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, February 1st

Asteroid Ceres rules femininity and your family relationships. It represents a chance to focus on the softer, more subtle aspects of life, and in Libra, it also helps you find balance both within yourself and in connection to those around you.

As Ceres turns retrograde, it is a chance to slow down a bit more and give yourself the chance to enjoy all that is around you. Sometimes luck is not found around the next corner, but it is already waiting at home for you.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Luckiest day of the week: Wednesday, February 1st

Ceres is the asteroid that governs all aspects of feminine energy and family. In Libra, it has been working to achieve a balance between how you care for yourself and how you care for others.

As it turns retrograde within your transformation and intimacy sector, it is suggested that the more you allow yourself to soften into your true nature, the more growth you will see within all other areas of your life. Sometimes the luck you seek is already within you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.