The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, January 23, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, January 23, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Aries

Love can take a turn in a new direction where a promising relationship seems to fall short of your expectations.

What you're looking for is not going to be easy to find, Aries, and where you once thought a person was the 'one' for you, it could really be a 'just friends' situation.

Taurus

Self-respect is important, Taurus, and when you feel as though the person you want to be with isn't showing up for you in the way you want, it can hurt your heart.

There's a line drawn in the sand, and when it is crossed by unkind words or harsh actions, take notes. Words are hard to take back, even after an apology, once they are spoken.

Gemini

Lean on your higher power. The universe wants what is best for you when it comes to love. You may be willing to compromise or settle for less because you feel this is the best.

Singleness can feel lonely, but nothing is as lonely as being with someone who is supposed to show up for you but doesn't. It's difficult to stand your ground when and be strong, choosing singleness, but it's something to think about.

Cancer

People don't always reveal their deepest, darkest secrets at the start of a relationship because trust needs to grow.

Even if you sense something your significant other wants to say, their silence may not be an intentional act to hide or mislead you.

They may simply be waiting for the right time to let you into a part of their world that's dark and hard to talk about.

Leo

Real relationships take effort and require the participation of two people. Today's energy in your sector of partnerships brings up conflicts and friction for the sake of knowing who you are with.

You need to know how your partner will act when there are stressors.

It's essential to see all their strengths and weaknesses before you decide to give yourself to this person completely, move in together or promise to be with them only for the rest of your life.

Virgo

Only you can decide what is best for you in a relationship. Today, spend a little bit of time thinking about what you need and want from yourself and a partner in a relationship.

You might want more personal time, or perhaps you need to feel better supported by your mate. Life gets so busy that it's hard to really crystalize in your mind what your needs are, but taking time to explore your feelings can be a helpful first step.

Libra

Scheduling a romantic date should be simple enough, but scheduling conflicts may arise today, so have a plan b in place.

Poor weather conditions, a sick child or a canceled babysitter, may come up, and you will want to pivot to spend time still together. It's good to have your backup plan if the unexpected happens.

Scorpio

Blending family can be a lot of fun, and yet there can also be a few challenges. Have patience when you are trying to get everyone to feel like they are part of a loving home.

Everyone will have their own thoughts and feelings about what this transition period is like. Things can work out with time and the right amount of love.

Sagittarius

Timing is everything when it comes to important conversations. If you have something significant you want to talk about with someone special, be sure to remove the distractions on your side of things.

Pick neutral territory such as a restaurant or some place quiet and intimate. Think about what you want to say and don't go into your time together underprepared.

Capricorn

A family budget or even a couple's budget is a smart and mature thing to do.

If you are trying to save up for your first house or want to buy a new car, talk about how to reach this goal and what both of you will contribute. If one area to cut back is going out on dates, explore fresh options that are free or inexpensive.

Aquarius

Love will mature you when the right person comes along. There was a time when all you wanted was to be single and free, but the next thing you know, someone walks into your life, and you've changed how you see the future.

This is a growth moment for you, Aquarius, and it could mean that you're more ready to take the leap of love than you originally had thought.

Pisces

Looking back to the past is not bad when it helps you perceive what you want in the future. You may reflect on all the bad relationships you have had so you can see how you need to change.

A part of you may learn something beneficial from the worst experiences you've had in love, so you can soon be off toward building the best ones.

