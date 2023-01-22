The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, January 23, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Monday, January 23, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Today, your tenacious personality shines through in incredible ways. Today's Moon activates your imagination as it swims through the deep waters of the Pisces zodiac sign.

Whatever dreams you have about the future may come up for you today, and it's easy to get lost in daydreams. Keep a notepad handy to gather any interesting thoughts or ideas you'd want to work on later.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The next few days have you seeing the world through rose-colored glasses where you see the good in people, especially your closest friends.

Everyone needs one person they can depend on to see their best side, and you're that true friend. Just be careful. Being overly optimistic can be a flaw in itself.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's a work day, Gemini, but time flies when you're having fun. You may start the day hitting snooze on your alarm a few times, but today is full of promise.

Your boss may invite you to participate in a project you've wanted to work on for some time. You'll be glad you didn't call out from work, especially on days when the week starts off right.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You are the soft spot to land when the rest of the world feels harsh and cold.

You're not the type of person who lets a friend make the same mistake you did. Your loving mother hen wing stretches far as you try to wrap nurturing energy around a friend in need.

Today your sweet protective side is in full gear.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Somehow you always find a way to make it work when things are tough.

Today's secrets of the universe unlock for you, Leo. You have a master plan that you want to see come to light. You're quietly thinking and planning your next moves; the possibilities are endless.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

What a lucky day, Virgo.

There's a natural flow to every area of your life, but what really shines is your relationship sector. If you're single, you could meet someone that seems to fit all your wants and desires. Already in a relationship?

It's a great day for team building and doing things that solidify your relationship as a couple.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There's more than one way to get things done, and sometimes a little ingenuity goes a long way. Think outside the box, Libra.

You may not have to do a task manually anymore, especially if there's an application or some tool that can do it for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today, your romantic side is strong, and you may be in the mood to pick up flowers for someone you care about.

A candle light dinner may be a wonderful way to end the evening, fine-dining on your favorite take out or pizza.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Dreams of a family and being together as close as you can be is something you crave, Sagittarius. Today, those dreams may be closer to reality than you ever imagined.

You might receive news that a family member has plans to relocate closer to your home town. Or, if you're starting out with a partner, you may decide that this is the right time to try and get pregnant.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's perfect for taking a mental break from life's stressors and getting lost in fantasy, whether a book, film or even a video game.

It's hard to decide whether or not to burn the midnight oil to catch up on some housework or to relax and turn in early. Today, opt for self-care.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The Moon leaves your zodiac sign today and begins to activate your money sector. This is the perfect time to hunt for a new job or additional income opportunities.

Having a vision for what you want to attain financially is key to tapping into the day's energy, so have intentions ready and write your thoughts and ideas down.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Once a month, the Moon enters your zodiac sign, and it awakens your emotions in a special way. Starting today, you become aware of what you want most out of life. Now that Mercury and Mars retrograde are over, you feel freer to put into action the thoughts and ideas you had about the new year.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.