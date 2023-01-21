The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, January 22, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Sunday, January 22, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

It's all about relationships, Aries, and today provides you with a double dose of energy in your network and friendship sector.

With the Moon conjunct with the Sun, a key relationship can fall right into your lap.

Don't stay home streaming shows, as it's a day to go out and mingle within your social circles.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your career is about to launch, Taurus. When you apply your focus, there's a great amount of energy in store.

You keep a boost of drive and determination to get things done at the office or work from home.

If an important project needs to be pushed, today is the day to do it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There are opportunities everywhere for you to learn and expand your knowledge.

Today is perfect for visiting old bookstores, where you can find many topics to read and maybe score a signed first-edition book.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

There is something so powerful about sharing a secret with someone in the right context. Unveiling a hidden truth pulls you closer and can bond you for life.

Today, someone may reveal a nugget of information to you that helps you understand them better and gives you the desire to get to know them even more.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Being with the right person is important, as their support can make or break your efforts. Today, things either fall into place in a business relationship or start to show how they will fall apart.

The good news is that rather than look at the situation through hindsight, you'll see the writing on the wall, so you know how to act accordingly.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

When things are done in the right fashion, it gives you a strong sense of personal fulfillment. Today, you may find yourself in awe of your abilities.

As the Moon and Sun join forces in your health and daily routines sector, you could hit a new fitness milestone or finish an important project that helps improve your life.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The power of attraction is real in your life as the energy of the New Moon in Aquarius stays active for the next few days.

If you want to draw more love, creativity, and inspiration into your life, this is the day to set an intention. Write it down and keep it where you can see it each day.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Family is so important to you, and if you have been dreaming of having a child, adopting or fostering one, this may be the time to take initiative. It takes a lot of effort, energy and luck to have the family you've always dreamed of. Today, you get the blessing from the stars which align to conspire in your favor.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tough conversations are not easy to have, but if you take your time to truly think about what you hope to get out of a discussion, you may find it a bit easier. Words that are hard to say flow easier for you today. From writing a letter, drafting an email or sending a simple text, you are heard and understood.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's smart to invest your money wisely. If you have been hoping to make some better financial decisions today, the market may begin to look as you'd like it to. if you have felt reluctant about many any money moves on the stock market, today is perfect for analyzing trends to see how you perceive the current situation.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There are times when things have to be about you and your desires. When your solar season begins, and the New Moon arrives, it can stir all sorts of feelings within you. Use this time to set a future goal and write your action steps. Then, follow the program you've created for yourself.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

There are times when you have to let go of relationships that aren't working for you anymore, and then there are moments when you see a spark of light. There may be an old friend whom you have not spoken to in awhile. It's time to evaluate the big picture and decide where they fit in your life.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.