The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, January 20, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, January 20, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Friday, January 20, 2023:

Aries

Know who your friends are. It's easy to tell a close friend what is going on in your relationship, but not all people are close enough to confide in.

Be sure that the ones you open up to are the right audience for your situation.

Taurus

Sometimes you have to be cruel to be kind.

There are times when tough love feels harsh, but when you know that a relationship is overstepping a boundary, it's best, to be honest, and let the other person know how you are feeling — even if you feel they won't ever understand.

Gemini

Believe in yourself. Love can be hard at times, and when you are experiencing a breakdown in communication, it can rock you to your core.

But self-confidence and a belief in yourself can help you feel better about compromise and when you need to stand your ground.

Cancer

Sharing secrets is a great way to become closer together as a couple.

When you reach a point in your relationship where you feel like you can be vulnerable and let your guard down, the experience reveals that your relationship is achieving a new level of growth.

Leo

A soulmate is not always going to be your forever person.

You may find it's time to end a relationship that has meant so much to you. Saying this aloud is hard to do, but once you admit how you feel, healing can begin.

Virgo

It takes two people to build a relationship, but only one person to tear it down by breaking trust.

Trust is so fragile, and it's important to always protect it. If you sense something is threatening your relationship, be sure to speak up.

Libra

Romance requires effort. Each day is busy, so you need to plan your dating life.

You can wait for those spontaneous windows of opportunity to happen and leave your moments alone to chance. Or you can plan and secure the time you want and need to share with your partner.

Scorpio

There's always room for healing in a family. Your family is part of your history, and whether or not it was a healthy experience can affect all your future relationships.

If you are still mourning pain from childhood, it may be better to work on yourself right now.

Sagittarius

Perfecting communication takes time and practice. You may make mistakes along the way as you try to speak your needs and understand your partner's wants.

But, with a little effort, you can work together to ensure your conversations run smoothly and bring you better results.

Capricorn

Money can raise intense emotions that blind your feelings of love for a partner. It is confusing when you feel angry at someone you love so much over an expense or recent purchase. It is worth the effort to find out what the fear is and start looking at your ability to trust things will work out when you fear they won't.

Aquarius

You are starting to feel stronger and more confident about your love life at this stage of life. You better understand what you want and need in a relationship and what you are unwilling to give up in your life for the sake of another.

Pisces

The past can't change itself; only you can adjust how you view the experiences you have had. You may not be able to undo a choice, but you can continue to make better choices to make your future brighter.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.