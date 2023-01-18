The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Heartache Ends During The Moon In Capricorn, January 19 - 21, 2023

Starting January 19, 2023, we have an interesting transit that will make for a power end to the week. We are looking at how the Moon in Capricorn affects something like heartache, closure, relationships — and ambition.

The zodiac sign of Capricorn is extraordinary. This two-day transit of the Moon in Capricorn comes with a drive to succeed. All zodiac signs are compelled to complete something so great that we can finally move on from past hurts. The three zodiac signs might not know that they need closure from the heartache they have been carrying around senselessly and needlessly.

This week, three zodiac signs weigh the value of the priorities in their lives. This means starting January 19 - 21, 2023; we will understand that the heartache we've held on to so tightly is basically valueless and that it actually detracts from our ability to succeed. Our heartache is no longer a romantic notion; it is a hindrance, and during the Moon in Capricorn, we know this as truth.

We've all experienced this in one way or another, that 'click' moment where we realize that our heartache is more of a burden than a way to celebrate a relationship that ended. We also realize during times like this that we have better things to do, and during the Moon in the tenth solar house, we make the right effort to end our pain and move on with the things of life that actually pay us back to fulfill our needs.

The three zodiac signs whose heartache comes to an end during the Moon in Capricorn, January 19 - 21, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

While you've never cared all that much about what people think of you, what they do think is that you are cold and aloof when it comes to love, romance and relationships. The reality is that you don't want to be this way, but you haven't been able to let go of this one nagging heartache, and because of your attachment to pain, you are used to choosing suffering over accomplishment.

During the Capricorn Moon, beginning on January 19, you will finally get that change of heart; the one we've all, including yourself, have been waiting for. Whereas just yesterday you may have clutched tight to your romantic memories, today brings a serious and radical new perspective, the one where you can see yourself moving on in life without the drag of this memory hanging on you, day in and day out. Today is the day you release the heartache — you deserve it.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You have never really been able to admit that you carry certain attachments to certain people and that those attachments have taken away from your life. You do not like to think that you consciously gave away your precious time to people who did you wrong, but you have, and now the time has come to merge with the spirit of the Capricorn moon and get your old self back again.

You may even feel disgusted over your weakness; do not worry, Capricorn, you aren't weak, you're just human, and we humans do things like fall in love, get hurt, carry the pain of the breakup, etc., etc. The good thing is that you now recognize that the heartache you hold is worthless to you, that you've received all you can get from it, and that all it now promises is to distract you from greatness. And, in your mind, Capricorn, that won't do.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

At this point, you feel you've spent too much dwelling on a past that gives nothing back and takes as much as possible. You've known this for a while, and you've never done anything about it, but basically, you haven't been ready to release it. This is natural; we let go according to our timing. During Capricorn's Moon, you'll feel something stir in the air, and you will translate that vibe as libration.

Yes, that is correct; there is something about letting go of this heartache that simultaneously registers to you as the door to freedom, and the great part is that you are going to go for it, Pisces. You feel it in your bones; it's time. And the more you think about the future, the more excited you get because you know, you won't be walking into it holding on to a trigger than instantly sets you off and causes you heartbreak.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.