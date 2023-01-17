The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, January 18, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, January 18, 2023:

Aries

Dating someone with power struggles? You'd rather not. A person's arrogance may be their way of hiding insecurity and fear, but you're going to take notes.

You're ready for a deeper loving relationship, and if someone can't be vulnerable with you, it may be a deal breaker.

Taurus

Are they into you, Taurus? Before giving your heart away so readily, take your time to see what types of vibes this person is giving you.

They may still wonder if you're the perfect match. Take your time, there's no need to hurry, if love is meant to be, it will be.

Gemini

How far are you willing to let someone into your life? When you are in a new relationship, you want to spend lots of time together, getting to know each other.

Things are new and exciting. Still, your me-time is invaluable, Gemini. Don't let it go; let your partner admire how you respect your alone time.

Cancer

How do you define love? You may be looking for someone who fills your heart with joy and gives you a sense of purpose and meaning.

Joy and purpose are inside jobs you do for yourself and then share with a person who cares for you with all their heart.

Leo

Is this person what you think they are? Meeting someone and liking them opens an abundance of positive emotions.

You feel you've met the perfect person, but be careful not to put a partner on a pedestal. See them for who they are and love them in truth.

Virgo

What do you do when the newness wears off, and the real work of love begins? You want to stick around for the miracle, Virgo.

Love is worth fighting for, and relationships can be work but fulfilling for those who stay and do their part.

Libra

You're different people. Opposites often attract, but time reveals that differences can be harder to compromise.

You may not be married to your soulmate or in a long-term relationship with a partner who thinks as you do, but that does not mean things won't work out. You can find ways to honor one another's uniqueness.

Scorpio

Hold out for the person who makes you feel good about yourself and your time together.

Listen to your intuition. If someone gives you a strange feeling that is uncomfortable, don't second-guess your instincts. Follow your gut.

Sagittarius

Fate can bring two people together, but there are many reasons why you may have met someone special at this time.

You could be meant to be together as lovers or to work on something special as close and intimate friends.

Capricorn

Is it too soon to celebrate? You've met someone who makes you feel so good inside and out.

You are ready to post your status on social media and tell the world you're in love. But is this too soon, or should you wait? I may be more special to wait when you're sure.

Aquarius

It's hard to move on when you've become comfortable with an ex.

The first date can be the hardest one, but these insecurities eventually die down, and soon you'll feel much better about being back on the dating scene.

Pisces

One great way to experience the fullness of love is to work on yourself. There are so many great things that you can focus on to help regain time that was lost from past disappointments or failures.

You'll feel more confident and stronger in your relationships when you are happy with yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.