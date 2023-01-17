The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 18, 2023

If there's anything that's worth talking about today, it's the real and true fact that our friend Mercury retrograde is about to turn direct on this day after a month-long stint that happened to cross us over into this very year. How odd for such a transit to happen.

It's as if it wanted to join us in our new year celebration, and what it brought to the party were a few practical jokes and the occasional broken-down piece of equipment.

For those of us who have had car trouble over the last month, we can thank this party-goer for going out of their way to mess things up that 'extra' bit.

Good thing to know is that today Mercury direct instantly clears the air. In fact, we might even chuckle over the idea that now, we can finally drive a working vehicle again.

And where love is concerned, it will feel like an instant breath of fresh air. This day opens the door for singles and helps to smooth out any differences between established partners.

Mercury direct clears our heads and lets us see that we are not that bad. While that sounds comical, I'm dead serious: during the retrograde, we tend to get down on ourselves, and by the end of the retrograde, we may even feel awful about simply being who we are.

Thankfully, that is temporary. We will almost immediately start to feel better about ourselves and our choices, and when we feel good, we can attract better loving energy. And on January 18, we can finally say, "let the good times roll."

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 18, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Single Taurus' may find that today is indeed your lucky day, as communication seems to open up for you, making conversations with a potential partner all the more easy and light. You won't have that burdensome feeling following you around anymore, and even though all of your 'problems' won't instantly evaporate, you won't have the desire to share your woes, as even you are bored by complaining.

You come across as easy-going and accessible now, and if you happen to have a crush on someone, then today might be the day you reach out to that person with confidence on your side. You might even find yourself laughing today as you notice how obvious it is, this 'lighter' feeling and the ease with which you are suddenly speaking. All it took was a little Mercury direct action; now, life is golden.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

If anyone knows the effect of Mercury retrograde, it's you, Gemini, as you are the tennis ball that gets volleyed back and forth during Mercury's reign of terror. OK, OK, it's not THAT bad, but those Mercury transits can really do you in, and honestly, you're tired of it, and you welcome the end of the retrograde with all of your heart.

You can't even begin to count how many faux-pas you've made in terms of love and romance, how many times you said the worst thing imaginable to the person you love and adore, only to mentally kick yourself for even opening up your mouth. On this day, January 18, you can rest assured that your gift of gab is back and that you won't be hot water whenever you try to say something 'kind' to your partner or date.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This day brings you joy and peace, and it's all because you feel the chaos that is Mercury retrograde begin to reside and finally back off. If you are, to be honest with yourself, you haven't really felt all that 'authentic' as of recently, and that is because you haven't been able to stop thinking.

When you think too hard, you make things bigger than they really are, and before you know it, you're fighting, defending yourself, proudly establishing your borders and feeling put upon, in general. With the direct motion of Mercury now being very obvious about its intentions, you don't feel as much pressure anymore.

That means that you can relax into the situation and simply 'love' the person you are with. It also means that if you are single and looking for love, your chances of finding it as much greater now that Merc the Jerk is on a direct course.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.