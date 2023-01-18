The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, January 19, 2023

Mercury, the trickster planet, turned direct yesterday but has not yet lifted the veil of restrictions.

There is always a sigh of relief when Mercury turns direct because it means conversations are easier, and even travel plans go more smoothly. It generally feels like you can make what you desire to happen.

But today’s energy sits between a Moon, leaving Sagittarius to enter the zodiac sign of Capricorn. The Moon goes from blunt honesty to quiet reflection. This symbolizes thoughts that need time to come together.

In just a few more days, Uranus, the final planet to turn direct, will be alongside the Super New Moon in Aquarius at the start of the Lunar New Year.

Aquarius is the ruling sign of Uranus, so this event is supercharged with hope as things are finally opening and shifting for you.

But things often need time; they need space to be worked out, and so today, instead of doing anything, you are guided to do nothing.

Early in the day, the Sagittarius Moon briefly squares off with Neptune in Pisces, giving a dreamier wistful glow to the day.

This can cloud reality and make the path ahead unclear, leading you to feel unnecessary confusion about what to do next.

Instead of fighting through it and feeling like it is the first day of Mercury direct (and you need to do something), sit back securely in the knowledge that the universe works for you.

There is a shift within this year's energy, and while it will feel different, it is not necessarily passive.

Part of what you are being guided to learn and incorporate is that you only sometimes need to work so hard for something to happen; you do not need to take on the weight of the world and try to change everything.

Sometimes, it is learning that less is more and that certain divine magic occurs when the universe figures things out on your behalf.

Lean into this today, and trust that you do not need to feel rushed to do anything.

Things will gradually become easier through the weekend, and next week, the landscape of your life will look dramatically different.

In moments where great shifts occur, it often feels like nothing is happening.

Trust today's quiet and see it as an opportunity to surrender more deeply to accepting how things seem within this moment.

It does not mean that you must give up or wave a white flag, but only that by breathing in deeply, you are acknowledging that it is truly little you have control over, and sometimes it becomes about simply utilizing the one you have over your own and actions.

There will be a time for great movement and conversations, but for today it is more about finding your peace and letting the universe work on things for a bit.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Thursday, January 19, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius, a review takes place within your life that deeply governs what and who you value most. Saturn rules this sector, and with Mercury spending such a long time here, from December 6th, 2022, to February 11th, 2023, there is an important reflection for you here. Today is not the end of this saga but instead a turning point. Use the energy today not to rush ahead but to think about everything.

Reflect on what has occurred within your own life since the beginning of December and what occurred in January and early February 2022, when Mercury last retrograde within Capricorn.

You could be having a very incredible year in a store filled with joy, love and so many new beginnings, but first, you need to be here and make sure that you understand not just the value of others but that of yourself.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The Sagittarius Moon will unite with Neptune in Pisces, drawing in an interesting combination of energies. Mercury, having just turned direct, frees up some communication and movement within your social sector, making you understand the value of reaching out to those who care about you instead of trying to do everything independently.

At the same time, the Sagittarius Moon brings deeper reflection about your career, which will transform in the year ahead. Instead of separating your emotions from everything, ensure you are truly connected with how it all makes you feel. You are a water sign, Pisces, which means even when you do not want to be feeling, you need to. Pause today, confident that the universe is working everything out, so you do not have to worry about it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While everyone else is being guided to sit out for the day and trust in the divine timing of everything, you have room to play with. Saturn is moving through the very last degrees of your sign as it prepares to shift into Pisces in early March. That means you have the power to create something in these next few weeks that will be permanent in your life.

Saturn may seem like it brings restrictions and hard lessons, but it also helps build that which will last within your life. Today you have the chance to focus more on the unconscious thoughts you do not give time to, and instead of doing nothing, you can reach out to those that love and support you for help. You are not in this alone, Aquarius, so do not be afraid to reach out and start working with the universe to create the life you want.

