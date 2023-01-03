The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, January 4, 2023

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Wednesday, January 4, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

There's an energy in the air intended for conversation, because of where the Moon is located today.

The Sun is in Capricorn and the Moon will spend the day in lively, conversational Gemini.

The ruler of Gemini is Mercury, and Mercury currently is in retrograde. Mars is retrograde in Gemini, so today comes with a warning.

We are prone to anger and inner struggle today and thinking errors can occur during this retrograde period. So be wise and think before speaking.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, January 04, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The truth sets you free. Sometimes you need to have that heart-to-heart conversation in order to work through the things that are uncomfortable.

It can be exhilarating once you've worked through all the bad feelings and mixed emotions. You may even wonder why you did not confront the problem sooner.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Take baby steps toward change. Learning to do things in a new way takes time.

You're going to make a few mistakes along the way, but each time there's something important to glean.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Love the life you're living. There may be choices you had to make in order to survive, but there's a window of opportunity for you to make new decisions.

With Mercury retrograde in effect, revision, review, and revise is ideal for this week.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Risks are good to take when you know the payoff is worth it in the long run.

Look at some of the choices you made in the past and how well they turned out for you in the long. You can find what you need to keep going by recalling your courage from the past.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Enjoy time with people who make you feel good.

Life is too short to hang out with fake friends or toxic individuals who only take you for granted. Check out events or opportunities to meet like-minded people.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Prepare for a big surprise. Things can change during Mercury retrograde in a positive way.

A 'no' answer can turn into a 'yes' in your favor. New information may be coming in to help out a situation you considered to be hopeless.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Lean into the things that feel natural to you. When something feels right it's natural to wonder if it is too good to be true.

Test these waters, Libra. You are entering a new phase of your life that allows you to explore parts of your creative talent in a fresh way.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You will meet the right people at the right time. A chance introduction can be serendipitous.

You may get the job offer you've been hoping and praying for. You may find a resource you didn't even know was there for you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

A new beginning is always refreshing, but also scary. The last few years took a lot from your life, and you worked hard to get yourself back to a place where you felt safe.

Now it's time to break free from the comfort you worked so hard to have because a life that's even greater is waiting for you.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Be willing to ask the hard questions, even of yourself.

What do you want this year to be like for you and for those you love? What resources do you have or need to get things headed in the right direction?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

You are breaking free from the past. For the longest time, you've known that things need to change, but now you have found the resolve to do it.

Life hands you opportunities when you are ready for a big break to arrive. Don't be afraid to pursue what you've always wanted.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Loss of hope is a wake-up call. When things don't work out it enforces your will and desire to survive and try something new.

This may be challenging to you, but at the same time, it allows you a chance to see things in a new light.

