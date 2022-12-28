The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, December 29, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, December 29, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.



What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, December 29, 2022:

Aries

Aries, someone you love that hurt you in the past, realizes they were wrong. It may be too late to say sorry, but thoughts of you are in their heart.

Taurus

Taurus, it’s not easy to find a soulmate. One reason why you keep trying to find the right person but come up empty-handed is that you’re searching for “the one.” It takes time to find everything you need.

Gemini

It’s not easy for you to keep a secret. You are planning to do something special, so try not to give yourself away. Practice keeping a poker face.

Cancer

Regret is a killer to your relationship. It’s better to live in the moment and be honest about your feelings. Don’t let worrying about the future hold you back from being yourself.

Leo

You are done doing things for others at your own expense. It’s time to put yourself first and avoid saving others when you should be doing your personal development.

Virgo

This new year is going to be special for you. You make the most of each moment and encourage creativity in your love life.

Libra

It’s time to redesign the bedroom. Make your personal space what you need to be to get you in the right mood for love.

Scorpio

Start writing love notes to your sweetie. Write small messages each morning to let them know you’re thinking of them.

Sagittarius

When you give a gift, don’t expect anything in return. Unconditional love doesn’t come with a price tag and you can’t buy loyalty.

Capricorn

It’s time to reflect on your love life from this year. What did you like about who you were? And ask yourself how you want to improve.

Aquarius

Maybe it’s time to take someone out of the friend zone. Sometimes love is right in front of you, but you’re too scared to see it.

Pisces

Sometimes problems in a relationship mean you have to work on yourself. When you find that you are placing blame on your significant other, consider yourself to be part of the solution.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.