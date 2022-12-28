The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, December 29, 2022

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Dec 28, 2022
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, December 29, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
RELATED: The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 29, 2022
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, December 29, 2022:
Aries
Aries, someone you love that hurt you in the past, realizes they were wrong. It may be too late to say sorry, but thoughts of you are in their heart.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Taurus
Taurus, it’s not easy to find a soulmate. One reason why you keep trying to find the right person but come up empty-handed is that you’re searching for “the one.” It takes time to find everything you need.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
Gemini
It’s not easy for you to keep a secret. You are planning to do something special, so try not to give yourself away. Practice keeping a poker face.
RELATED: The Most Manipulative Zodiac Signs In Astrology Ranked
Cancer
Regret is a killer to your relationship. It’s better to live in the moment and be honest about your feelings. Don’t let worrying about the future hold you back from being yourself.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Leo
You are done doing things for others at your own expense. It’s time to put yourself first and avoid saving others when you should be doing your personal development.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Virgo
This new year is going to be special for you. You make the most of each moment and encourage creativity in your love life.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Libra
It’s time to redesign the bedroom. Make your personal space what you need to be to get you in the right mood for love.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Physical Feature Of Each Zodiac Sign
Scorpio
Start writing love notes to your sweetie. Write small messages each morning to let them know you’re thinking of them.
RELATED: Best Zodiac Matches Ranked From Most To Least Compatible Couples
Sagittarius
When you give a gift, don’t expect anything in return. Unconditional love doesn’t come with a price tag and you can’t buy loyalty.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Make Great Wives, Ranked From Best To Worst
Capricorn
It’s time to reflect on your love life from this year. What did you like about who you were? And ask yourself how you want to improve.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Aquarius
Maybe it’s time to take someone out of the friend zone. Sometimes love is right in front of you, but you’re too scared to see it.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Pisces
Sometimes problems in a relationship mean you have to work on yourself. When you find that you are placing blame on your significant other, consider yourself to be part of the solution.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.