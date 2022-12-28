The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 29, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, December 29, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

The Sun is in Capricorn, zodiac signs, and the Moon leaves Pisces to enter determined Aries, which points to the Emperor's tarot card.

The Emperor tarot card signals warrior energy and power that comes from within when you have to work through life's challenges.

Today also brings with it the energy of an 11, the Life Path Number called the Intuitive.

Today's collective energy brings powerful intuition and learning lessons. We all can use our insight to help ourselves and others to see things from a new perspective.

We are so close to finishing out this year, and it feels good to know that we can survive whatever life throws our way.

The tarot card reveals our collective energy for Thursday. Here's what's in store for your zodiac sign. Check out your card horoscope for today.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

It's important to be flexible today. Many trials teach you how to navigate life in a creative way. You'll come out wiser and much stronger than ever once the day is through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

Keep your circle of trust tight. Asking too many people for an opinion only leads to chaos and confusion. Ask the right person and you'll be off to a great start.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe speaks loud and clear. The noise of life can make it harder to hear what your heart was meant to receive. Try to give space for peace and quiet.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

Your heart is the ruler of your life. Your heart is always pure so when you are unsure which away to go, listen to your authentic self.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Tears only last for a moment. Your feelings are a compass to help you pick the right path. You may not know where the road will lead, but what matter is that you are ready to take that first step.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Good news is coming your way. You may hear an important message from a friend that changes plans for the future. Keep an open ear and mind.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

Money problems can make good friends enemies. Try not to let someone's financial problems become your own.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles

Too many choices can make you feel like you have to do it all. There's great strength in focus, and diversity isn't always going to get you to the financial place you want to be.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Magician

You are multitalented but not every skill is meant for the moment. You have to be willing to put something on the backburner to use what you have that works for this problem right now.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

There are times when you need to return to the joys of childhood. It's good to play and let the day have its sorrows saved for tomorrow.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

A quick problem may mean you need to take longer to find the solution. It's a good idea to be forward-thinking and avoid conflict before it happens to save yourself time.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Moon

People hide things when they feel ashamed to speak their mind. Be the friend that is OK to hearing truth when words need to be said but their message isn't pleasant to hear.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.