The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 29, 2022

There's a lot of support from above on December 29, 2022, and three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love.

By 'above,' we mean the cosmos. It's as if we have been put on the fast track to love, and once we realize what's happening, we add to the enthusiasm.

Seeing is believing, and believing we feel loved gets proven. The person we love, whether up close and personal OR from afar, will respond to our affections so that we will not be able to doubt their interest or show of love. We see, and we believe.

Because we have a strong Quarter Moon in Aries, everything comes with force. Force might not sound great, but sometimes things need a little nudge, and it seems that the universe has conspired to do the nudging so that we may feel secure in the love we have. And, because Aries is also working in tandem with Moon conjunct with Jupiter, we're looking at great accomplishments in love and life.

Many of us will believe that we are fortunate on this day, December 29, because no matter what we do, the person we love is there for us. We do not see barriers on this day, as there are none.

This helps us to believe in ourselves as well, as we will come to know this day as so positive and uplifting that we will again believe in love and all it can do. For three zodiac signs, this day will act as both a healing balm and an energy drink where love is concerned.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 29, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You've been working on a new attitude regarding love, which seems to be kicking in today. Your new approach is to flow with it all and let things happen independently. Yes, you are still the fiery Aries you've always been. Still, you're also a smart Aries, which means you know when to stop throwing yourself into the flames of disastrous romances.

You've decided to stand back and just let it all happen. Interestingly enough, during the Moon in Aries, you'll notice that at this very moment in time, you are at peace and that someone in your periphery has interested you. You've always found this person attractive and clever, but you never saw them in 'that' light before. Until today, they grab your attention; you won't fight it, Aries, nor will you want to.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You've probably been working on your home, tidying up and getting rid of the stuff of '22 that no longer works for you. Because you are in the process of cleaning up, you've taken that idea into your love life as well; you are no longer interested in games or in fantasy romances that are so unrealistic that they start hopelessly.

. During the half Moon in Aries, you will see a clear path ahead of you, and should you choose to bring someone in — someone worthy of your time and your love — then you will do so in a manner that suits your style and your pacing. This day may bring someone to mind, in terms of romance, for you. You've always been interested in them, and they've always been incredibly sweet to you. On this day, it's as if you somehow perceive them differently. Why not? That's your feeling today, Cancer. Why not take a chance on love? What could go wrong?

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

It's funny how you never know when your next big change will occur, and funnier still when that change takes place on December 29, nearly the last day of the year. This year put it into your mind that you need to be on your own, away from people, and far from the romantic love you've found to be something that hurts rather than heals. Surprise, Sagittarius, it looks like you can't hide from love, as it's practically knocking on your door today. How did that happen? It's not like you sent out a beacon of need; now, it's being answered.

What's going on is that the Quarter Moon in Aries is tired of seeing you sitting around like a Hermetic monk and wants you up and out there, living your life. And you know how those transits get; it's their way or the highway. You will find someone to love today, no matter how hard you try to avoid it.

