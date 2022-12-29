The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, December 30, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Friday, December 30, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The stars are forever in our favor, but sometimes hard work is what pays off when we need luck the most. Mercury is retrograde in the terrain of Capricorn.

Capricorn is noted for its strong work ethic, and when a planet is in this zodiac sign, we are focused on career, making money, and ambition that includes climbing up the corporate ladder.

Due to Mercury's relationship with Venus in Capricorn, money is on the table. To get what we want, we have to go for it, but our first priority is to do a self-evaluation.

Mercury retrograde is about inner work, review and revision. It's not time to speak loud and proud but to reflect quietly. Pay attention to your surroundings, zodiac signs...and if your mother is ever right about one thing...for the next three weeks, it would be "think before you talk."

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, December 30, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You are fierce, Aries. Today's Moon is in touch with Chiron, the Wounded healer in your zodiac sign. This Quarter Moon has opened your eyes to things that you know need to be worked on within yourself, and when you sense the pain in your life it moves to work harder and smarter. You're making big plans, Aries, and you're going to reach those goals!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Letting go of the past is painful, Taurus, but it's so good for the future. Things don't always work out the way that you hoped it would. Plans fall short. Life gets busy, but at the end of it all, you are your own super hero who saves the day. The way you respond to life's shortcomings says so much about how dedicated to excellence you are.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Friendships are meant to be supportive, but if a person is a taker, then it's time to evaluate the relationship overall. Mars retrograde in your zodiac sign has been difficult, and it can stir feelings of frustration and anger at times. Now that Mercury is retrograde in your sector of shared resources, you may be thinking deeply about how much you give of yourself and to whom. It's not selfish to consider how people reciprocate to you, and even if you don't expect anything back in return for what you give you do want to know that your friendship goes both ways.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Doing a job that you love is a wonderful experience and it's something you deserve in this life. Things have changed so much since the pandemic and now with more opportunities to find remote work, you may be thinking about how to find something you enjoy doing that allows you to also work from home. This is the week to begin sending out resumes and considering new career avenues.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You may not aspire to believe the same things that your parents taught you as a child, and it's OK to decide what you want to think for yourself. It can be hard to start attending a church that isn't like the one you went to as a child or to stop going completely at this time of year.

Your family may voice their concerns for your well being but faith is intimate and personal. You need to decide what is best for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Giving a person a part of your heart is a big decision, and when they seem to not reciprocate the same emotions—confusing. Being ruled by Mercury, which is now retrograde, conversations and communication can feel a little more challenging. Don't be afraid to ask questions and to see if you and your partner are OK.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

There's a lot going on in your love life right now, and part of the problem is feeling as though you are all alone in a relationship. Your partner may not be showing signs of care and concern and it has left you feeling empty and hurt. Your feelings can scare you into thinking that your love life is headed in a direction you don't want it to go. Make it a point to talk about things today rather than wait and see.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

So many things are on your plate at this time, and when you have too much to do, procrastination hits the hardest. You will want to set a realistic deadline for yourself. Set an alarm on your cell phone and ask a friend to call you out if they catch you online instead of doing what you promised yourself to do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Mixed signals can have you wondering where the two of you stand in a relationship, and the lack of knowledge may leave you perplexed in your love life. Everything can feel a bit confusing when Mercury starts its retrograde cycle. Use your open communication tactics to help bring light to the problem and talk things through—maybe over pizza from your favorite place.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's a warm and comforting feeling to have family nearby and there for you, but that does not mean you won't have your share of problems from time to time.

Family members may try to cross boundaries and speak into areas of your life that you prefer they would not. Today, set boundaries and ask for the privacy that you need—and deserve to have.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A tough conversation can be hard to have but when you are able to express your thoughts and ideas with a person openly it can heal so many wounds. Even though it does not feel good to you right now, knowing where there are cracks in your life that need tending to can be a wonderful segway into a fresh start.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Avoid buyer's remorse Pisces by doing your homework. With post-holiday sales in the mix, it's tempting to buy things you think you will need. It's better to live in the moment and let your budget take a priority. Playing it safe when both Mercury and Mars are retrograde is a great idea.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.