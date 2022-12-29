The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 30, 2022

Between the Mercury retrograde and Moon sextile Saturn, all happening on this day, December 30, 2022, we'll be lucky to survive the confusion that will be asserting itself in big, pushy ways.

For those who can call today "lucky in love," it means that we will rise above the odds to the point where we will feel confident enough to take our romantic situations into our own hands.

The cosmic weight of the transits cannot keep up with us, as we are always one step ahead. Fortunately, we'll be focusing our good fortune on our love lives today, where many of us are certain to strike success.

If we take this day in stride, meaning that everything that happens today is not necessarily important or serious, we might get through this day feeling pretty good about ourselves.

What makes us feel good today is that we have learned to accept change. We want to grow, and we no longer fear the consequences of risk. We're in it to win it, as they say, and while we're not in perfect relationships, we don't care; what we have is good enough.

And in the end, that's all that matters. Today gives certain signs of the Zodiac the knowledge that what they have is just fine and needs no upgrade or renewal or anything.

We may even have moments of doubt, as Mercury retrograde likes to make its presence known. Still, even those doubtful seconds will be easily brushed aside.

As for problems? We're not worried about those little things today. Problems, schmoblems. We'll deal.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 30, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With Mercury retrograde upon us, the Gemini in you comes out in full force today. But instead of getting yourself into trouble, you manage to find a way to hustle the stars to do your bidding, and what this means is that you will refuse to go down today. Ah ah, nope, not happening. You see what Mercury wants to do, and it will likely get its way at some point, but today is for you and your loved one, and you don't care what cosmic forces are knocking on your door.

So, essentially, today is so lucky in love for you because you've reacted to the retrograde with rebellion, and gosh darn it, you're going to make it work for you. And remember, when in doubt, smile and wave. Act the fool, if necessary. If your partner gets on your nerves today, let it slide. Do what you came here to do, Gemini: ignore the transits and have a spectacular day instead.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You'll be experiencing a new stage in your relationship come this day, December 30, 2022, and it will involve a set of rules that must be adhered to. You love and adore your partner, and your feeling is mutual. You want this to work, to last, to go the distance. What's happened, though, is that you've grown slack. You don't go out of your way for each other anymore.

You've become so incredibly lazy when paying attention to the important things that an observer might not even think you are with this person. You have a plan, however, and you'll need to complicate your partner if it's to work. You plan to make a rulebook that specifically states what MUST take place in the new year, at the risk of this relationship falling apart. You will be met with an optimistic reception, as it seems your partner wants the same thing.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

One thing goes for sure: Moon sextile Saturn is not here to make your plans go smoothly, and with Mercury in retrograde now, whatever success you have today depends on what you make into success. In other words, this one's on you. If you want to think of your romance as lucky, you'd be on the mark, as you and your person have weathered so many storms this year that you could easily be considered 'couple of the year.'

You two are a powerhouse of love and strength, and the one thing you both have in common right now is the desire to look forward rather than backward. The past holds way too many hurdles and being that you and your partner have overturned those hurdles, there's no need to rehash old memories. You have already succeeded, despite the transits on high. Today brings you luck, love and a feeling of great success. You did it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.