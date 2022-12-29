The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Monthly Horoscopes Starting January 2023

As we all know, good intentions sometimes start with a couple of rough patches, and as it stands, there will be three zodiac signs with rough monthly horoscopes this January. They feel they need help getting the hyped-up start to our new year.

January's transits are stellar and inhibiting; we all start with the best intentions and incredible energy to back our enthusiastic outlooks, yet life hasn't caught up with us.

The beginning of January brings us Moon conjunct Uranus, which could not be associated with 'great first moves.' For some zodiac signs in astrology here today, we're looking at plans gone awry because our timing was off.

Mars and Mercury are retrograde at the moment. Thus, it makes sense that, collectively, we struggle to achieve certain outward goals. Even worse, we may feel angry at ourselves for lacking inspiration. In this, we disappoint ourselves in January simply because we're competing with the rest of the world, and in our heads, we think they're all 'winning.'

What's going on here is jealousy. For those who are more relaxed about starting the year up, we may look to others with resentment, thinking that they've already got a jump on things. Their efforts make us think we are lazy bums.

And then, everything makes an about-face on January 12th, when Mars stations direct.

As this transit makes itself known, we'll feel much more at ease with ourselves, and as Mercury goes direct on the 18th, we won't feel that we need to compete with those around us any longer.

We're looking at a tough month that has the potential to turn around for us. We may feel stress, but we will also know that it will not last.

The three zodiac signs with rough monthly horoscopes in January 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

It's just about adjusting yourself and your schedule for more than what you've been used to, Cancer, as the high energy of this new month takes you on a roller coaster ride to places you don't necessarily want to go. Everything looks good for you this month, but there's something inside you that you can't trust.

You feel as though the bottom is going to drop out any second now, and this is because you're still holding on to something from the previous year. Whatever happened to you in '22 hurt you to your core, and you know very well that you need to get past this, and yet, you can't, not just yet.

You are smart enough to realize that you are bigger than your problems, and with both Mars and Mercury going direct this month, you will be able to wrangle yourself out of any situation that demands too much of your time and energy.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What you'll need to watch out for this month, Leo is the idea of getting yourself in trouble because you've promised too much and cannot deliver on any of it. You are incredible when you get excited; you believe in everything and everyone, and when you enter states like this, you become exceptionally charming.

The more charm you lay on, the easier it is for people to line up for your conga line, but here's the thing, you have yet to learn where you're going.

You are all talk, and while your talk sounds amazing and precious, it's only talking, and your 'believers' will start to see through you, and once they do, the fabric of your deception will start to unravel.

You mean well, Leo — you always do. But this time, you've promised way more than you can give, and during this month, other people will start to notice.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You keep reminding yourself not to do the things you did last year that messed you up, and honestly, you're having a hard time listening to your good advice. You talked yourself into this new year as being 'the one, and you still feel that way, although you are so impatient that you're already judging the year...and it's still only January.

You know what you need to do to feel better about life, and that is to TRY. You can't just hang back anymore, thinking that you deserve to have others serve us. You are the only one who will save you, Libra, and you know it. January, you get ahead of yourself. You will worry about the consequences of things you haven't yet done.

The one place where you won’t be is in the present; you are still stuck in last year's 'moaning and wailing' festival. You need to adopt a positive attitude, or February will bring you a repeat performance of January.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.