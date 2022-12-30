Welcome to the first tarot card reading for all zodiac signs of the year. Here is what is in store for each zodiac sign starting January 2 - 8, 2022, according to the tarot horoscope.

Since this is the first reading we'll receive for 2023, we are looking for 'good omens' or insights into how we can make the best of both the week—and the year.

It's a long road we're about to embark on; a whole new year to get it right. And the truth is, most of us have not given up; we want that good new year.

We want that hope, and we welcome positive news. We may look jaded at first glance, but inside us all, there's the beating heart of the child we once were, and that child wants to be loved, live safely, and feel good about life.

It starts with the first week of the year. So cheers to the new year, zodiac signs!

Let's not let the cynical side of our nature overturn everything.

Here we are, starting again with a fresh new beginning; why bring skepticism into the picture? Do we remember the Law of Attraction?

If so, then we need to keep in mind that we are the ones who create the universe of our own life. Let's start this week off with a few positive affirmations.

According to the tarot, let's see what is in store for you this first week of the year.

Each Zodiac Sign's Weekly Tarot Horoscope For January 2 - 8, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

As soon as the year begins, you'll immediately take a new perspective; you have noted what didn't work last year, and because you are highly intelligent, you know not to repeat the same behavior or thinking.

The Hanged Man offers you a different approach to the same actions, as you'll be doing much of the same thing this week but trying it differently. This will freshen up your style and awaken new inspiration for you creatively.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Judgement, reversed

Right at the top of the week, you will find that what you thought you were going to get...is not going to come through, and that's OK because you have already adopted. You trust in the universe, and you know that whatever upsets may occur, you can ride them out.

You may have had your heart set on something, but you easily figure out your next best move. You are not alone, however; that should make things run smoothly.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

You are generally ready on call. However, this week has you showing up late to the game. This means that while you are the best in your field, you are also slightly slow in getting up the nerve to participate.

You have many obligations this week, forgetting them or their importance. No worries, Gemini. It's just about being tardy; once you get your act together, you'll be unstoppable.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Six of Pentacles

This week brings out a side to you called 'diplomatic.' You are willing to talk to whoever requires your attention, and if they need your help financially, you will not hesitate.

You aren't a fool, though, and you won't be taken advantage of; you are generous with money this week, but you are still clever enough to weigh the worth of something to tell if it's true or false. In other words, you are there for those who need you, not for those who want to pick your pockets.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Interestingly enough, it's back to work for you, Leo, and not much else. It's great, however, because it reflects what you are starting to know as truth: you are a needed, skilled worker, and things cannot go on without your talent.

Not only that, this week will have you deeply involved with a new project; right off the bat, there you are, already immersed in something new and challenging. A good week for industrious Leos.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles, reversed

This week presents you with a bit of a false start regarding work-related issues. While it will be a good week, you may still be grappling with a few older issues that have not been tended to by whoever has hired you.

You don't want to start blaming or accusing anyone this early in the year, but clearly, someone didn't do what they were supposed to do, and Virgo...you are owed money. The money is yours...now, it's up to you to figure out how to get it.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

You walk into this first week of the year with an attitude of self-protection and a dire need to hold tight to all you have. You lost quite a lot in the last year, and you don't plan on losing anything else because the pain of loss is too much for you sometimes.

You clutch on to materialist 'things' as this is the only thing you can control. What's good about this week is that you'll be able to parlay that attitude into career success throughout the year.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords, reversed

Bad dreams make you believe there's something wrong, but all you are doing is ridding yourself of psychic garbage; the thoughts in your head are just that: residual thoughts. Being creative, you might find inspiration in some of these nightmare landscapes.

What's good is that you know the difference between what scares you and what is real, and right now, reality looks pretty darned promising for you, Scorpio.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

As much as you might have wanted the first week to come with a parade and fanfare, what you'll be experiencing is the same as last year. This is work-related.

In a way, it comes with its promise: you have a great job, and it's always inspiring for the future. But it's right back to work for you, no change. You'll do what you have to do, no complaints. Work means a lot to you, and you honor the workplace and the ethic that brings success.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups, reversed

You did your best last year, and this week lets you kick back and take a good long look at what you created. You might not be as busy as some of the other signs this week, Capricorn, as the tarot cards show time off, but more: time for reflection.

What you've previously created can now grow and blossom, and it will be during this week you'll put together a new plan so that your previous work can not only resume but expand.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Fool

This week brings out your pure Aquarius nature, which means you will be doing ALL OF IT your way. If you want to rebel against society, you will. If you want to sleep through the week, you will.

And if you wish to believe that this year will be when the aliens come and take you home, then you will take as much time as you need to stick with your fantasy. In other words, you are not doing what everyone else is doing, and that's exactly how you like it.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Four of Swords, reversed

You feel as though you've been battle-hardened; you are who you are because you fought to get to this place, and now...you wait. This week is not active for you, though it will be filled with deep thought and a few plans of action for the future.

You move at your own pace, and while you may come off as somewhat defensive when people talk with you, you know what you're doing. You must maintain the demeanor of someone who will fight for what they believe in; you want to establish this right at the end of the year.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.