The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, January 5, 2023

On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the Moon shifts into Cancer where it will become a Full Moon and this sets the stage for the best horoscopes for three zodiac signs,

The Moon's energy urges three zodiac signs to reconnect with the lost parts of themselves that they have abandoned for others.

Cancer is the zodiac sign of home, but it is not just the external place where you sleep that it governs, but your ability to find and create a home within yourself.

This is a water sign, so it will feel like a dramatic shift after the active and excitable Gemini Moon that you have been under the past few days.

The Moon is almost full and while it will be celebrated tomorrow evening, today it expands in its fullness helping you to embrace the expansiveness of your emotions.

The Cancer Moon draws you back to yourself, it helps you reflect on if you are caring for yourself as you would a loving home or if instead, you have found you have abandoned yourself to take care of or please others.

To create a home within yourself means that you tend to yourself as you would a young child.

You respect yourself, you care for yourself, nurturing the most sensitive parts of yourself.

You care for your health and upkeep; you try to bring about growth yet allow yourself to rest as needed.

When you make a home within yourself it means that you provide such a deep sense of internal validation that you become immune to what you may receive externally.

The most terrifying person in the world is the one who validates themselves because they are free.

They are unbothered and untethered by the opinions and thoughts of others and instead follow their own calling with laser-like precision no matter what that may mean.

This is the call to you today; to embrace and create a home within yourself.

Step back and make sure you are caring for and supporting yourself in ways that will help you create the life you desire instead of only holding yourself back.

Early in the day, Saturn in Aquarius forms a unique positive aspect to Neptune in Pisces creating the space for you to see things more clearly around you so that you can overcome them in a healthier manner.

This energy is one that helps support you in seeing where you have given your power, or your inner home, away from others.

Situations where you had hoped they would make a home there or that they would take care of it how you needed them to, all the while it was yourself that had to take responsibility for that.

But by being able to see the truth, you are also in a position that allows you to take back the keys.

Things will shift very quickly once Mars turns retrograde next week as it will energetically feel like the emergency brake has finally been released and you can go wherever you have been dreaming of, racing there at times if needed.

So this is the week and the time for healing, for remembering your own worth, and for caring for your own self and home so profoundly that you realize the power of your own soul.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Thursday, January 5, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The Moon shifts into Cancer today prior to the Full Moon tomorrow allowing you to get your bearings before it peaks into fruition. As the ruling sign of the Moon and this lunation is within Cancer, it is important to spend time reflecting on what has been arising in your life since the New Moon at the end of June 2022.

You have been focusing on this theme of building a home within yourself this year as you abandon the idea that you must care for and prioritize everyone around you.

But there is always a balance to achieve within this journey as well. Be ready to see and acknowledge where you have grown and those areas that you need to bring greater attention back to.

While there are those times when you need to demolish your old life to build your new one, this may not be one of those times and so it could be important for you to give back energy to those that have supported you during the past few months.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Saturn is preparing to finally leave your sign next year after more than two years of helping you unearth what needs to heal the most. This time has not just been regarding healing but also establishing a greater sense of stability within your own life.

You are a free-spirited sign that is ruled by the element of air. You go truly wherever the wind blows, often early in life trying to break free from the constriction that you think stability means. Now, though these views have been challenged, you see stability and commitment lead to a new sense of freedom.

As Saturn in Aquarius meets Neptune in Pisces it helps you to focus on what has the greatest value for you so that you can take this knowledge forward as you grow beyond your Saturn lesson and into the next and most beautiful chapter of your life.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Jupiter, the planet of abundance, has just moved from your sign into Aries and shifted your focus to material and emotional fulfillment. However, with Neptune and asteroid Juno still in Pisces, it is a powerful time of manifestation for you.

Today, Neptune will align with Saturn in Aquarius helping you to uncover some important feelings and thoughts that will help you step more into your own inner power. Neptune and Saturn help you understand what has been holding you back and embrace more of your spiritual gifts which will later bring financial abundance.

Use today’s energy to reflect on why you have been still holding yourself back in some ways so that you can begin to act towards your dreams and the success that awaits you.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.