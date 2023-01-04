The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 5, 2023

What makes for a good love life isn't always about what is actively being done, but oftentimes what is being withheld.

This is about good behavior and the setting aside of negative habits. Seems like an appropriate time for a personal upgrade, and fortunately, we have sun trine Uranus to support this kind of conscious action.

We are not repressing ourselves, but we are controlling ourselves during this time, and it will be on this day, January 5, that we see how powerful a little restraint can be when it comes to our love relationships.

What we're looking at today is how we can take a good idea and make it into a fantastic experience, with our loved ones.

We are ready, willing, and able to pour out our entire selves into something today, and for some signs, it might be up to us to make that happen.

It all looks very good and very lucky, but someone here has to take initiative, and that you mean us. We will single-handedly create that stroke of genius that will bring about great good fortune on this day, January 5, 2023.

On this day, we are making a conscious effort to do things with kindness. If an issue comes up, we will weigh its value to see if it's worth making something off, but there's a good chance that neither party in this relationship wants to do anything to ruin the peace.

Today is all about making the right move because the right move is the only possible option. Where negativity is concerned, we are 'closed for renovation.'

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 5, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's a very lucky day for you because it's a cerebral day, filled with great thoughts and the desire to see some of those thoughts through. You and your partner have come to some kind of agreement; you only wish to live in the truth, from here on in. At first, this kind of thing might feel a little oppressive.

Truth all the time? Yikes! Can we do this? Well, during Sun trine Uranus, you'll see that it's a lot easier than you believed it to be. With no painful memories to carry around, you'll see that your romantic life has become burden-free, and while that might cover all bases, it certainly does make for some fascinating conversations.

Prepare to get deep during sun trine Uranus; today is for eye-opening conversations and brilliant (and fun) revelations.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Be prepared to be hit by the inspiration stick today, Capricorn, as Sun trine Uranus will have you feeling like a super-genius in the love and romance department. It's taken you a while to really get to know your partner, but something seems to have 'clicked' and now, your familiarity with your person has taken on a new dimension.

For the first time in a long while, you feel like you can stick together until the bitter end. Of course, staying together was always the plan, but you secretly doubted that it would work. Today, you have no doubt, and that opens up a new gate for you, and it allows you to see your partner as your special person as if they really were made for you.

You are now able to be kind without wanting to be compensated for your time. This is no longer a test; this is real life, and it just so happens that you are winning at it. It's lucky in love day for you, Cap.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Because of you, things are about to change in your love life. You have come to the conclusion that people get complacent, and that is more than likely what has happened in your romance. You're both used to each other by now, and while that's a fantastic thing, it can lead to apathy and dullness.

What you want is for that spark to reignite, but you know now that it's not going to light itself. And so, with the strong and beneficial influence of Sun trine Uranus in your life, on this day, January 5, 2023, you will take it upon yourself to stir things up a bit.

And why not?! There's a leader in you, and it wants out, so let that leader take control. Your partner is up for the challenge, but in order to know this, you have to make the first move. Go, Aquarius, GO GO GO!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.