The 4 Zodiac Signs Who Fall Out Of Love & End Relationships, January 2 - 8, 2023

Venus shifts into independent Aquarius this week, along with the Full Moon in Cancer, bringing together an interesting mix of energy that will affect your romantic relationship.

Venus is the planet of love, while Aquarius can bring about greater independence and innovation in love.

You will be focusing more deeply on what you want for yourself and your relationship, which will cause a single-mindedness that can spell disaster for relationships.

There are positives of Venus in Aquarius, but this week there are also challenges to deal with as it also may suddenly make you realize that you have been allowing yourself to be loved in ways that are not in alignment with your true self.

This will be heightened by the Cancer Full Moon, which will help bring clarity and decisions to an ongoing theme in your relationship that has been going on since the New Moon in Cancer at the end of June 2022.

Cancer is the sign of the feminine, home and family, which means that choices involving yourself, a woman in your life and which affects your home may be arising this week.

It is a reminder that you first need to love yourself how you want to be loved and the realization that if someone is not, your only choice is to find the courage to end what does not feel healthy.

Because it is the growth of love that makes love itself better.

Four zodiac signs who fall out of love and end relationships, January 2 - 8, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Venus will be entering Aquarius at the start of this week, which is a return to self-focus. Venus is the planet of love, and when it moves through your zodiac sign, it can throw in some complications to your love life. Relationships are about balance and complementary energy. But when Venus crosses into your zodiac sign, it creates a singular approach to love.

During this time, what you want, what you need and what you believe will be your central focus. It will be easy to put yourself first with such authority that you disregard the effort or your partner's needs.

This transit can be great for self-love; however, it can make relationships more challenging, especially because of the nature of Aquarius. Aquarius believes in doing things differently and is not held captive by the status quo.

This can benefit love, but it can also mean that you develop extremely specific ways of doing things and do not want to be flexible when compromising. If you are not careful, this could cause relationship issues this week or even, or you are throwing away a perfectly good connection simply because everything seems more intense than it is.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Neptune is still in the romantic water sign of Pisces, which draws a focus to your love life as it is your polarizing sign. Your polarizing sign brings balance to you. Where you may be tediously focusing on details, Pisces helps you relax and learn to go with the flow more easily.

This week as Neptune in Pisces creates a karmic alliance with Saturn in Aquarius; it will bring about themes of healthiness in your romantic relationship.

The news is not all bleak as, in some situations, this can bring about changes to create a healthier and more stable connection; however, in others, it will encourage the realization that the relationship cannot be made into something it is not and will spell the demise of your relationship.

It is important to remember that Neptune can bring illusions, so the awareness that begins to seep in this week may feel almost blurry like you are suddenly seeing something for the first time that you never noticed.

Take time to embrace what comes up before deciding, but also promise that you will not stay somewhere just because it is comfortable. Unhealthy relationships exist on the spectrum; just because yours may not be the worst you have ever heard of does not necessarily mean it is good.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Your zodiac sign's first full moon of the year occurs this week. Full Moon’s themes to fruition and help you strategize where you need to make changes so that you can get closer to achieving your goals.

In your zodiac sign, there is much more of a self-focus than a relationship one which can also taint your perspective when viewing love. The Cancer New Moon of 2022 occurred on June 28th.

Reflect on this time to see what themes were coming up for you and your romantic relationship because now is the time that they will start manifesting in a way you feel you must make a choice. This decision will be regarding whether you can remain where you are and see growth or move on to another path.

Cancer is the sign of home and family, and you do not often like change in this area of your life as it also governs your stability. However, in the past year, you have gone through so many changes involving how you care for yourself that a change may be in store.

Venus is moving into Aquarius just ahead of your full moon, which activates themes of transformation; however, it also intensifies intimacy. Be mindful of trying to fix a relationship using sex alone; while it can feel like a band-aid, it never ends up becoming long-lasting change which is what you are after.

4. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This week brings together two big astrological transits that change your life's focus. The Cancer Full Moon lights up your home and family sector, bringing something that has been brewing since the end of June 2022. A full Moon brings things to a head.

It is a moment where you evaluate whether you have made enough progress or if you must instead cut ties and start over again. This is not a light or easy decision, especially when it is your home and a committed relationship or marriage.

However, things need to be reflected on. Otherwise, you can find yourself within the same pattern for decades. During this Full Moon, you will be thinking about whether your needs for home and family are truly being fulfilled, leading to some breakthroughs in how you think about things.

Venus shifting into Aquarius this week adds to that as it activates your friends and social circle, making you want to catch drinks with people after work rather than heading home. If you avoid home, give yourself the space to figure out why. This problem is not going away and will only become better once you address it head-on.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.