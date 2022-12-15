The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, December 16, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Friday, December 16, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.



What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Friday, December 16, 2022:

Aries

Love is an emotion that is hard to manage, and when you are falling hard, it can overwhelm you.

Today, Aries, you will take your time figuring things out. True love can wait.

Taurus

Deep in your heart, as much as you know children require effort, you want to build a family.

This is a big decision, Taurus! And no one will make a home better than you.

Gemini

There are things that you need to say, but also, the timing has to be perfect.

When you profess your love to someone you care about, make it special. Don't waste this moment. It's too precious!

Cancer

Cherish what you have together. Familiarity can sink in too quickly once you have become comfortable with one another.

Do your best to remember how special it is to have found someone to love. You can meet many people, but finding a person whose heart feels the same way as yours is 'the good stuff.'

Leo

You know what you want in life and love, and there is no reason to settle for less than what you deserve.

Make a list, Leo. Even if you don't stick to it, this can help you to know who isn't right for you with clarity.

Virgo

There are things you should always commit to memory. That is the day you met, how a person smiles at you when they are in love, and how they make you feel.

When life gets busy, these are the first things you may forget. It's up to you to be in the moment and to bring it to memory when you lose sight of your love.

Libra

Your friends only look out for you when they warn you of a red flag you have already seen.

Their gentle nudges of concern may help you clarify why you like this person so much. Perhaps it's those flaws that are what you love so much.

Scorpio

Balancing work and life when starting a new relationship is never easy. You may want to stay up late texting and talking over the phone. It's normal, but it's also good to keep things in a routine. Maturity is needed.

Sagittarius

Do your beliefs matter? Yes, they do and finding out that a person you're dating is on the polar opposite side of the fence could be a huge deal breaker.

Rather than let someone break your heart down the road, be upfront and honest about your thoughts.

Capricorn

Once you decide that you will make a person a priority, it's a huge deal.

You are taking yourself off the market and letting this person become your one-and-only. This is no small decision; it's huge, but it's also about time that you settle down with the one you love.

Aquarius

Relationships, especially romantic ones, are full of compromise. You are learning how to meet in the middle.

Talk things through. Assume little. Trust that this process will bring you closer together.

Pisces

Love means tending to the details of your relationship. The little things add up to big moments quickly.

There are also a few things that you need to ignore that seem big at the moment but mean nothing in the long run. Know which is which!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.