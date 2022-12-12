The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Confess Their Love During Moon In Virgo, December 14 - 16, 2022

If having the Moon in Virgo loosens our lips so that we may confess our love to the person we call our paramour, then so be it, as that is going to take place today — for three zodiac signs in astrology.

The Moon in Virgo wants us to get to the point. Today will have us coming to terms with the idea that we can't keep this information bottled up any longer; we need to express ourselves, and today's expression comes in the form of a confession. "I love you."

It may not be as easy as saying that to the person we adore, but some of us will 'go there.' The need to say what's on one's mind is significant today; we can't keep it in any longer, and whatever held us back before is no longer a functioning obstacle.

We are ready, and while we know it's going to take courage to get our thoughts clear, out of our mouths and into the ears of the one we love...we can do it. And we will.

We're riding on the power that comes with spontaneity and impulse today. We know that we may not get what we want, but we're also completely on board with the idea of "If you don't ask, you don't get."

With that in mind, we will be doing what we only dreamed of today...we will go over to the person we are in love with and confess our deepest and most vulnerable feelings to them. Hats off to the brave ones, as you will be the ones who take a chance today.

The three zodiac signs who confess their love during the Moon in Virgo, December 14 - 16, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As the year winds down, you feel like getting your life in order. With things looking good in so many departments, you want this one last bit to fit perfectly.

That bit is the person you adore...you want them as your partner, and should something fortunate become your reality, then you would feel complete.

You've loved this person forever, and they know it, but it's unclear if they take it seriously, as you've never really confessed your feelings for them before.

Then again, they've never said anything either, and you suspect they DO feel the same way but are shyer than you, so it may fall on you to do the dirty work.

During the Moon in Virgo, you'll feel that you have no alternative but to confess your love to this person, and the good part is that they'll be more into it than you expected.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

You figure you are not the kind who can keep things to themselves forever, so why not let it all hang out? Meaning you have been in love with this one person for a long time, yet you've never told them how you feel.

You've been scared, hesitant, and unable to voice your thoughts for fear of rejection.

During the Moon in Virgo, you'll get the profound sense that it's now or never, and if you don't confess your love, you may lose it. You sense that this person is into you and that your confession isn't going to come as a surprise.

Still, as they say, you also feel like 'something's gotta give, and you need to step on it to make it a reality. December 14 provides you with sufficient nerve, so you might as well go for it, Cancer. Do what your heart says to do.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You feel you are ready to tell that person what you feel. That person is, of course, the one you've adored for a long time. The time for change is now, and with Virgo's stickler energy, you'll be able to gather your thoughts together soberly and realistically.

You will forward those thoughts to the person you are focused on and let them know what's on your mind. You may not be as seductive or romantic as you might like, but you are undoubtedly serious and honest.

You want this person as your partner, and you are willing to take the chance of being rejected. This is a flux state; it has to move forward or end, and you plan to start the engine today. Today, you will confess your undying love for the person of your dreams.

