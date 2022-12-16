The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, December 17, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, December 17, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, December 17, 2022:

Aries

Who makes more money is not a measure of true success in a relationship. When you're thinking about who to love, doesn't it matter how much a person makes, or how tall they are, or what things they have? Choose from the heart, as it will rarely steer you wrong.

Taurus

It's time to take the leap of faith. Love is an adventure, and there's always a risk you will get your heart torn in two. You can't help how you feel, even though you can control it if you act on it. Either way, pursue your wants or not, you will forever be changed because you felt something for someone.

Gemini

Have empathy when someone starts to share their secrets with you. They're showing you their hurts and deepest sorrows. It's up to you to be sensitive and kind. For the moment, see things from their point of view and show how much you care.

Cancer

Sometimes you have to learn that being bored in your relationship is okay. Boredom does not have to be a dealbreaker, especially if you genuinely care for a person. Instead, it means you are being presented with a new opportunity to make things exciting and to rediscover the art of dating each other again.

Leo

Everyone has their own way of doing things. When you move in together or have spent a few years together, you discover how different you can be with your partner. Little quirks you once thought were cute may annoy you right now. But they don't have to. What matters is focusing on yourself and letting your significant other be who they are.

Virgo

Everyone has their own love language. So today is a beautiful time to take a personality test with your partner to discover who you are. This can help you find out something about your mate you didn't know and love them better.

Libra

The past can influence your view when it comes to marriage. Your partner's desire for a love nest may look different than what you imagine it would be. Don't stay in the dark or assume things. Ask them about their family history and how they want their future to be.

Scorpio

Are you ready to go on a road trip or vacation with someone you are dating? This is a subject to bring up. Why not talk about places you want to go and look at specials, hotels, or cruises?

Sagittarius

You don't have to know someone to care about their life. This time of year, if you can do so, donate to a particular cause. Some charities help children in need, rescue people who have lost work during the holidays, or help pets in crisis. Whatever is on your heart, give what you can.

Capricorn

Know yourself. The best way to meet someone right for you is to date yourself. Then, you will put out the right vibration that will attract the person that is meant for you.

Aquarius

The past can change you and your perspective. Risks you once were willing to take may no longer appeal to you. Likewise, love can change you for the better, but be careful, as it can also turn you bitter.

Pisces

People judge you by your friends. No matter if you are much different from the company you keep, a new person will know that later. If you are hanging out with individuals you feel aren't right for you, consider the impact on your dating life. It matters.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.