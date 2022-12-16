The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 17, 2022

December 17, 2022, is the luckiest day for love for three zodiac signs. Today is when you surprise your mate with something outrageous.

You might be thinking of taking them somewhere special, OR you might have something even wilder in mind. Today brings adventure and challenge to the couple who are up for it, so if you've been feeling things are growing dull in the relationship, get ready for a big change and a fun time ahead.

Mercury trine Uranus is the energy involved here today, and it's the kind that makes us feel brave as if taking a chance on something new is second nature to us. Uranus' energy brings spontaneity when trined with a positive transit force like Mercury.

We'll be doing things today that weren't on our 'regularly scheduled program.' Today is when we tickle our partner's funny bone, which may end up in a fit of laughter. Today is positive, light, and a little 'bratty.'

What we do with words today determines how the day goes, so pay attention to what comes out of your mouth. This day is not for subtlety, as something will only get done if you both SPIT IT OUT.

However, if you spit it out, you'll have much more to work with. By the way, things FEEL today; several zodiac signs in astrology will show how the other person feels. Keeping in mind that everything works out today, we can assume that those voiced expressions will be flattering, kind, nervy, fun and romantic!

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 17, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Mercury trine Uranus is precisely the energy you need in your life. Things are good between you and your partner, but you worry about the 'lag' meaning, when things are this good, you sit around and anticipate the next annoying move.

Good thing is that today fills in the blanks for you with laughter and good cheer.

What you thought would eventually slide into the disaster has now been saved by smiles and happy attitudes.

Thank you, Mercury trine Uranus, for all you are doing today! The thing you detest most, Taurus, is boredom because when you are bored, you overthink and always end up feeling depressed. Today, you are saved by the bell. Get ready to laugh and renew your adoration for the person you are with. It's all good.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today allows you to be yourself, which means funny, respectful and spontaneous. This is what your lover has come to expect from you, and while times haven't always been good, you both know that if there's a storm to be weathered, you'll weather it well enough.

However, on this day, December 17, during Mercury trine Uranus, you'll do more than weather the storm; you'll make it a joyride.

It's been a while since the two of you have had a gut-busting laugh together, and it looks like you're on the schedule for one today.

Take it lightly, Gemini, and don't over-analyze it. Run with the spontaneity of the day and take chances while you're there. Your love life is solid; now you can have some fun. Enjoy!

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

While you adore your alone time, you are also somewhat of a social butterfly. When the mood takes — as it will today, during Mercury trine Uranus — you'll want to be with people who make you laugh.

What's different about today is that you'll be meeting someone new, and they seem to be someone who continuously says the right thing to you.

They don't even know you, yet they have your number; this creates a bond between the two of you, and this bond may turn into something special.

It depends on where you wish to go with this connection, Aquarius, as the ball is certainly in your court. The stars suggest that this might be a soulmate connection, one worthy of the time you put in to investigate it. You will be happy to meet this person today. You'll be giddy over it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.