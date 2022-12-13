The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 14, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, December 14, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

We draw ourselves slightly more inward as the Moon enters Virgo bringing attention to the Hermit tarot card.

The Hermit is about introspection, self-analysis, and knowing what we feel and need from insight gained by looking inside the heart and mind.

It's a time to socialize, but there is a time and place for everything.

It's a mental health day in astrological terms, and the tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign reveals that we have an amazing opportunity to grow by leaps and bounds if only we would focus on ourselves on this day.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, December 14, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

Today may throw you for a loop as the Page of Swords means you will receive a message that you need, but may not have wanted to hear.

It's easy to dismiss unexpected communications. You're human, but don't let good advice fall on deaf ears. Be willing to hear and take in what has been said.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

When someone close to you betrays you, it can be extremely difficult to cope with. Recognizing how you felt after something happened is the first step towards healing.

Feel every last one of those emotions. Even if they don't make sense right now (or ever), it's important to get comfortable with them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Whether you are cheating on someone else or someone close to you is cheating on you, infidelity is a tough topic to tackle.

Take good care of yourself and don't judge yourself or the situation too harshly. Think about how to move forward from here instead of dwelling on the past and what needs to be done to avoid a repeat of the same mistakes.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Don't let overwhelm get the best of you. You might feel overwhelmed by certain events happening around you right now, but letting things unfold naturally will make the day flow easier.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Dreams are important to you, and this card encourages you to pursue them.

Your ambition will get you through this challenging time, and that's what makes you a winner. Don't give up on what you want. It's not impossible for you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Your creativity and inspiration are flowing. You're in the beginning phase of making something new, so now is the time to get started.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The World

Hard work brings luck. Now is the time to focus on your career and work hard. Eventually, you'll reap the benefits.

Being different from your competitors will get you to where you want to be.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

Be the best version of yourself possible.

There is no doubt that people will be attracted to your positive energy and inspired by the way you approach situations because of how you present yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Moon

Don't be limited by what you see and use your perception to make a positive difference in the world.

Learn where your fears come from by digging deep within yourself.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Magician

When you feel like something needs to be changed, it would be a shame not to use your talents and skills.

Take action now to figure out what will work for you. You have everything you need inside of yourself—all you have to do is believe in yourself.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You're a natural-born leader, and that is why you need to take the lead. If you feel strongly convicted about a situation, speak up.

Others may feel like you do but be shyer and lack the level of bravery you possess.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

Find common ground where none may have existed before. When you feel confused and uncertain about what to do next, your heart's conviction leads the way.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.