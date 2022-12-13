The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, December 14, 2022. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

We are ready to give our hearts away, but the banter about love without strings may not do for many zodiac signs.

We want a love and relationship that feels grounded and true, and this is the vibe coming across when you have Venus and Mercury in Capricorn.

These two planets are paving the way for the upcoming Capricorn season, which will arrive in just one week.

The Moon in Virgo resonates strongly with these less warm and fuzzy vibes, which makes it a day where we prove our love not by what we say, but by the things that we do.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, December 14, 2022:

Aries

Your relationship is ready to rekindle its honeymoon phase.

Take your love on an adventure and explore new places It's a perfect opportunity to reconnect with each other, escape the routine, and learn something new together as a team.

Taurus

Connect intellectually and go beyond the physical. A powerful way of connecting with your partner is through intimate communication.

A sweet conversation that is authentic and transparent can help you to develop a sense of closeness and trust, which can strengthen your relationship.

Gemini

You want a love that's for a lifetime, and when you decide to give your heart away, you don't ever want your love to give it back.

You are ready to talk about forever with your love, and this is a great day to share how you truly feel and what your hopes for the future are.

Cancer

As a couple, you'll want to push and encourage each other to reach your highest goals.

That's why you should start to plan your workout and health habits together. Today's perfect for deciding what that will look like so you can be there to cheer each other on.

Leo

If you’re not sure what kind of evening you want to have tonight, talk about it with your mate.

Take a look at places to go online and see what menu you both agree on. Plan to take a few couple's selfies to post on your social media to share your love with the world.

Virgo

Even though relationships are not always easy, they are worth the effort. Having respect and love as the foundation of a relationship is the cornerstone of a successful relationship.

Take care of yourself first if you want your relationship to last. Give your partner the love they deserve, while maintaining self-respect.

Libra

It's never easy to think about the what-ifs when you are in love, but it's important for you to know that your family and loved ones are well cared for if anything should happen to you.

Today, talk about the things that need to be in place so that everyone knows what is expected and where to look for information should it be needed.

Scorpio

Building a relationship requires you to give a little more than you get. It is important that you show the other person that you are willing to commit in order for them to do the same.

Relationships are the same whether they are romantic or just basic friendships. When you want to gain a person's affection, you need to show that you're willing to give yours to them too.

Sagittarius

Take steps to make your life run more smoothly so that it's easier to find time for love and romance. Take action to get organized.

Organize your home so that cleaning and mundane chores can be done easily. Then, you'll have the energy to hang out with your partner and have fun together.

Capricorn

Just as you need to be realistic about your schedule, you also need to be realistic about love and romance.

The number of hours in a day is limited. Time management is the key to making the most of your time together. Identify each other's schedules and establish a routine that works for you both.

Aquarius

Dating requires creativity. You want to stand out when you're first getting to know someone new.

A little romance that is off the beaten path can go a long way when it comes to attracting someone new and interesting into your life. Try not to do the same thing everyone else does. Do something unique.

Pisces

People want to be heard, and when you are able to set your own needs aside to listen to them talk it can mean so much.

Today, take the focus off of yourself and put on your listening ears. You'll be amazed at how much your significant other opens up to you.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.