The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 14, 2022

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 14, 2022, and during a frantic holiday season, there's often little time to pull back and make sense of everything.

We are concerned with everybody but ourselves, and while that might also make us feel good, the whole rigamarole is bound to tire us out.

But rather than collapse in exhaustion, on this day, December 14, 2022, we will let ourselves become guided by the Moon in Virgo, which will help us compartmentalize our actions so that we can do what we've set out to do.

What this, in turn, brings about is peace in the household. Virgo energy is strongest when it's transiting with the Moon, and how this will play out, in terms of love and romance, is it bringing us closer to the person we are with and why?

Because we will see that after we spend our time taking care of everyone else, we will know that at the end of the day, we're being taken care of by this person who loves us.

So, it's a matter of nurturing the nurturer. And oh, how good that feels. It's nice to know that we can recharge our batteries around this time of the year, and with the Moon in Virgo, we don't have to worry about being overwhelmed; we're not alone.

All is well in our world; if we need a break, we know who to turn to for good cheer and a warm hug.

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You know you've been up for a serious break but haven't found time. Today brings you that opportunity, but you better jump on it, Taurus.

Time is of the essence, so know that if you miss this chance, you'll be swept up in the mayhem that dominates December and the holidays.

On this day, during the Moon in Virgo, your partner will give you that secret smile that says, "Let's get out of here..." And even though it may not be the right moment for someone else, it's the absolute right moment for you, and that means that you and your partner will be playing hooky today.

It's OK if you shirk your responsibilities now and then, as you have proven reliable. But heck, you need a break, and it looks like your partner is ready, willing and able to give that to you.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Today will make you realize something about you and your partner; you're better together when you're active or engaged in some project that requires your focus. When the two of you have a goal, like making pies for a family feast or meal prepping for this week's dinners, everything becomes fun when you do it together. When you stop, you go back to fighting.

During the Moon in Virgo, this will come to you as a revelation, and the two of you will come to understand that it's GOOD to be involved and it's GOOD to participate.

You both tend to get lazy and give over to laziness to the point where you have both become blobs on a couch, endlessly fingering the remote. December 14 can wake you up and set you on a new path; the path of involvement. Are you ready?

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Today feels good to you, Scorpio, and that's because, for every question you ask, there's an answer. Today's transit, Moon in Virgo, is very easygoing on couples. It wouldn't be ordinarily assumed that a Virgo transit would be helpful. Still, it works for you by injecting reality into the relationship.

This means that you must come down at some point for your dramatic flare-ups, and that's how Virgo guides you to the right place.

Essentially, the Moon in Virgo helps put your relationship into perspective.

You can complain all you want, but do you want to change anything? You've come to rely upon this person, and on this day, you'll realize that there's never been a need to look elsewhere and that the love of your life is right there in the person you are with.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.