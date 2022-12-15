The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Thursday, December 15, 2022

If you never felt frustrated or unsettled, then you also would never be pushed to change anything within your own life.

The last major transit that occurred in the sky was on the 9th when Venus moved into Capricorn.

Since then, there has been some movement, but primarily, there have been secondary transits that affect you in a more subconscious way.

This is not the fireworks associated with a planet changing zodiac signs or forming a once-in-a-lifetime connection, but instead these smaller movements between the Sun, Moon, and mostly the outer planets.

But, although smaller, their effect is felt almost to a deeper level as you have been feeling more urgency to figure out these feelings of unsettledness that you have had.

It is not that things in your life are bad or even extremely challenging.

You are experiencing moments of joy, and laughter and seeming to enjoy all the month is bringing.

However, inside it is as if the tide is turning, even if you do not yet know what direction it will take you in just yet.

Much of the astrology, especially that of the Sagittarius Sun squaring off against Neptune in Pisces, is meant to make you feel a bit uncomfortable.

These planetary aspects make you question yourself, not to derail you, but so you can find your own inner stamina and confidence in what you are feeling compelled to change within your life.

Today, the Moon will be in Virgo which will naturally give you a more analytical approach to your feelings.

This may have you feeling like you are overthinking things, or that maybe you are challenging something by seeing it in a new light.

Virgo Moon can make you more doubtful, but it also often allows you to get to the root of why you are feeling what you are which is the ultimate goal.

During the day today, the Virgo Moon harmonizes with Mercury in Capricorn and Uranus in Taurus while it squares off with Mars in Gemini.

Mercury, Uranus, and Mars bring together the themes of communication, transformation, and action.

The caveat to this is that Uranus and Mars are still retrograde and will continue to be until mid-January.

This means that while you are feeling this change brews inside you, it is not something you are meant to act on until after the new year.

At first glance, this may seem frustrating, but there is a deeper purpose to it.

First, you often do not recognize what is meant for you until you discover how to achieve it against all odds, and second, you are meant to do things differently than before.

As humans, if something comes easy, inherently it does not hold as great of value, whether it is in finances, career, or even romance.

Part of the journey of achieving something that means a great deal to you is also observing and then conquering any challenge that gets in the way.

So, that is what today is about: feeling into those analytical moments of unsettledness so that you can become clear in what it is that not only means the most to you but that you are committed to achieving, no matter the cost.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Thursday, December 15, 2022:

1. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What you want is within reach, but you are going to have to be honest with yourself about your current situation. With Jupiter and Neptune in Pisces, the zodiac sign that represents romance and love for you, there has been a great focus on your relationships.

You have been guided all year to create more of what it is that you want in your life, to have that domestic and family life that you so desire.

But it does not mean that it will be found where you currently are. Let yourself get uncomfortable today. Be brutally honest with yourself. And do not become so attached to a specific outcome that you miss what the universe is trying to show you. Magic does always occur outside of your comfort zone.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Mars is still retrograde within your zodiac sign which is giving you more pause about yourself and your life than you are used to.

Mars retrograde in Gemini is affecting your own personal beliefs, thoughts, and needs about yourself and your life.

Usually, because you are such a quick thinker, you tend to make up your mind pretty quickly about something or even someone and then take action.

But since October that has not been able to happen. Instead of fighting against this, look for what it is bringing up, especially today as the Virgo Moon will allow you to see what you have been missing and it just may be the piece that brings everything else into clearer focus.

3. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As much as you may be wondering what else the universe has in store for you, it is also about realizing that all of this is a journey. As an earth sign that craves stability and consistency, you tend to focus on the destination more than the process it takes to get there.

Often just wanting it to be done or figured out already. But life does not operate like this and while you can have stability, it also is an ongoing process of continuing to grow and evolve in life.

Today’s harmonizing union between the Virgo Moon and Uranus in Taurus lets you find greater joy within the unexpected moments. Ultimately, ultimately is the key to life as no matter how many plans you make, there will always be a surprise twist thrown in.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.