The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love Starting January 2023

What a nice thought, the idea of being lucky in love right at the top of the new year. And it's more than a thought; it's a reality for some.

We are looking at the beginning of a beautiful new year filled with love and acceptance. We are excited and ready for what may come, and for those who are stoked for happy love lives, bring it on, baby! We are ready. No slackers here; we want only the good stuff.

Bingo, we automatically win during the first week, with Venus in Aquarius, making us feel optimistic about our personal love stories, brave, and even a little nervous.

We are ready to take chances for love and put our hearts on the line for the one we adore. Moon trine Venus comes in shortly afterward to bolster our belief in the person we love; this means that we feel that all efforts made on behalf of this person are worthwhile. Knowing something is worth the time spent is inspiring. Who doesn't love a little payoff?

Venus sextile Jupiter blasts the door off the hinges for those reluctant about showing our love.

Sun trine Uranus lets us feel good about our fantasies; it's not all 'business as usual' here in January, where lovers are concerned.

This is the month when many of us break free of our constraints, knowing that this kind of honesty is exactly what our relationships need. We are fearless and adaptable during January of 2023, and by the time we hit the very last transit of the month — sun trine moon — many of us will be able to say, "I succeeded. My love life is THE BEST!"

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love for January 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Not for one teensy little second did you think that you and your mate wouldn't surmise your workable problems, and this month proves that you are right.

You have now crossed over into "stable relationship territory," and you've got the notches on your belt to prove it. It is working! You've overcome the honeymoon phase, and now, you and your partner are ready to take on the world. It feels amazing to know that you can spar on the mat with your loved one, and then the next day, it's all hugs and kisses.

During this month, you and your partner will come to know that you're not a flash in the pan, and that means everything to you. You have enough experience to know that not everything works out, no matter how hard you try. And then...there's this. Wow, you got yourself to this point, Taurus, and it looks like it's only up from here on in.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You weren't sure if your romance would make it to the new year, and now you're seriously surprised at how it's not only made, it seems...delightful. Wow, what the heck happened, Capricorn? Well, what happened was an effort. You knew what you had to do to make yourself happy, and the ironic part is that the happier you became, the more attractive you became to your partner.

So, that was the key all along. If you can find a way to be yourself and be true to yourself, you will become a happier, more accessible person. This is all your partner ever wanted from you.

You've built yourself into this achievement machine over the years, and it seems you've forgotten what it's like to deal with people you love. January brings about a whole new perspective for you, Capricorn. This is the month when you relax just enough to let someone else in. Congrats.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You're not one of those who jump on board with the whole 'new year's resolution' concept; you feel that every day gives you a new chance to approach an old habit, and if changing the way you do things is what's expected of you, then you'll take your time getting there. This is especially true for you during Mercury and Mars retrogrades, both of which will end during January.

This means that you'll be getting a jumpstart on life, and because of the many Venus and Jupiter transits, so much of what you can expect to be successful will have to do with love and romance. Wow, now that has to be a nice thing to hear.

What you can expect during this month is the discovery that your love life still has so much to look forward to. You might have placed it on the shelf, not thinking it would ever flourish again, and yet, here you are today, seeing a major difference in how your partner approaches you. It's as if...they love you. And guess what, Pisces? They do.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.