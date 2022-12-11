The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 12, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, December 12, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, December 12, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Emotions can feel confusing on days like this. You may not know what to do or where to begin, but don't be hard on yourself.

Life has a funny way of working itself out. Trust the process, Aries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

You may hear that you think too much, but you know that you are just a person who loves to know things from the inside out.

There's no reason for you to change! Stay the way you are, Taurus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ten of Wands

You are carrying more than your fair share of the workload. You are constantly striving to do more and to be there for others.

You are a true friend, Gemini. You may feel pulled in different directions today, but soon this journey will be done, and you'll have time to celebrate!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The World

A situation or relationship may come around full circle for you, Cancer.

The lessons you were meant to learn have finally worked their way to a point where you no longer struggle to rise above a situation but to teach others how to do the same.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Life is so much more than what you think it is right now.

The best way to ignite your imagination is to do something different than you have done in the past.

Go out on an adventure. Fuel your mind with meaningful quotes, poetry, and positive life experiences.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Today is filled with all sorts of happy surprises.

A phone call from a friend you've not heard from in a while or a positive text from an ex whom you still love... anything can arrive for you on this day.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Swords

There's no point in arguing with someone when you both will continue to disagree.

Why carry the weight of so much negativity in your life? Free yourself. Do something better with your time.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords

That wonderfully brilliant idea you've been keeping to yourself is dying to come out and be heard.

Deep down inside, you know that you have a gem of a vision. Why not polish it and see where you can make it happen?

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You are standing at a fork in the road, Sag, and there are two paths before you.

One side tells you you need to go the easy way, and the other is less traveled. Pick the one that feels right for you, but choose from your heart.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Good things come to those who work while they wait, Capricorn.

You know that there is only one path to success: taking a step at a time. Keep going and don't stop until you reach your final destination.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Star

Dream and believe in your vision. Your life was made for so much more.

You may have made a few mistakes in your life, but nothing can stop you from reaching your destiny.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Feelings are conflicted when you have a divided heart. If you're struggling to know which lover to pick after dating two different people, trust your heart to guide the way.

Sometimes the right one for you is the person who seems the least compatible, but their personality and traits are perfectly created just for your needs.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.