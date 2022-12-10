The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 11, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Sunday, December 11, 2022. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Justice

Life isn't fair sometimes, but this reality can be the loophole in a system you're hoping to find.

You may be able to rise above an unexpected conflict because there's a way to work around it creatively.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: King of Wands

Your strongest trait is your ability to push ahead despite your obstacles.

You are a strong-willed person who can dig deep into your Big Why and keep you focused on your goals.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Families argue. People have arguments. Things aren't always easy at home for everyone during the holiday season, but this does not have to become the overarching theme of the entire month.

Try to resolve the conflicts. See if there is a way to be the peacemaker in the group. You can do it!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

You are old-fashioned at heart, Cancer, which is why when you experience a tradition filled with meaning, it tugs at your heartstrings in such a big way.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You are climbing to the top with much hard work and effort. Of course, you're going to feel tired sometimes.

You may even think it is better to quit now and do an easier project. But don't give up. You are so close to getting where you need to be.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

Your intuition is as sharp as ever. The more you distance yourself from the noise of life you can hear your heart.

One of the keys to hearing your inner voice is removing things that distract you and keep you from your spiritual purpose.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Child-like faith... that is what you have. Your inner child is alive and well.

She hears everything and knows when you are happy or not feeling joyous. Feeling safe and secure, open and expressive, are crucial to today's success.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Six of Swords

You don't have to hang on to a situation that isn't working for you or makes you uncomfortable.

Letting go of a problem is as much of a viable solution as hanging around to see if you can make things work out.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Wands

Emotional resilience is such a remarkable trait to possess.

You not only have the ability to be honest, and brutal at times with truth, but you can also withstand the aftermath of being that friend who says what needs to be said.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Moon

Be aware of what is unclear or uncertain. You don't want to live in the land of what-ifs.

You want to be a fact-finder. You are interested in the tangibles that give you a solid foundation for making things work.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Death

The end of a relationship can break your heart and be challenging to face.

However, little by little, with the passage of each day, you become stronger and stronger. Your heart will heal with time, and you will see this day in a new light.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

You tend to be patient with yourself and others, so it's unusual when you find yourself overthinking.

Set worry aside. Focus on the things you can control and release your fears to your higher power.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.