The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, December 9, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Friday, December 9, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

After an intense few days with a Full Moon in Gemini, where we tap into our higher mind, we are ready to release some of those emotions through tears.

The Moon begins its transit through Cancer, the zodiac sign that rules the Moon. The Moon is the symbol of our past, our emotions and our relationship with our mother.

For some zodiac signs, the last part of the week needs to include some downtime full of rest.

For other zodiac signs, quiet time for reflection is perfect to help set priorities in order in preparation for next week.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Life is good, Aries. Today's Moon entering Cancer is a beautiful opportunity to focus on what matters most—your family and the place you call home. It's the perfect time to add a few touches to your personal space that embrace the changing season. If you have been shopping and staying busy, try to find time to relax and stay in today (or tomorrow).

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's all about the close connection you make with others. It's nice to have people you can genuinely open up to and speak your mind to. Embrace intimate conversations, and if you can go out and meet someone special to talk over a cup of coffee, even better.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Invest in yourself, Gemini. Today's Moon leaves your sign to enter Cancer, which brings attention to your personal property and money. Use today to handle the financial side of things when it comes to real estate or property you own of any sort. From establishing a repayment schedule to talking over an invoice, contract or bill, make calls to stay on top of what needs to be done.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

It's time for you to shine, Cancer. The Moon enters your sign for a few days every month, and this week brings you the energy you want to manage personal projects or needs. If you have a grooming appointment you need to make or want to treat yourself to something fun and relaxing, schedule it today.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

No hard feelings, Leo. Everyone has a past, and yours may feel a bit more complex right now as you recently started to let go of a problem that felt burdensome to you. As you reflect on what may have been the most challenging chapter of your life, it's time to walk forward feeling confident about your future.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A big hug to you, Virgo. The Moon in your friendship sector is like a warm embrace around your heart that helps you to feel ready to accept particular in the future. It's time to let down the guards and live unafraid of what will happen next. Your sensitivity helps you to stay aware. You can't stop bad things from happening, but you can respond to them healthily, minimizing their effect on your future.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A chance meeting with a boss or authority figure can bring you closer to a big dream you have yet to realize. You have the stars in your favor today as the Moon in Cancer helps you to work intuitively with the day's energy. Trust yourself and know that someone is working as an ally on your side.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Your sentimental side can make you think about the past in a new light. You may experience epiphanies and insight that you have not experienced for quite some time. It's incredible how one single recollection can suddenly bring to light what you didn't realize before.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You wear your heart on your sleeve today, and it's a bleeding heart with hope for all humanity. You want to help others, and today between crying over commercials and thinking of the friends who have always been there for you when you needed them, you're going to come up with unique ways to show how much you care in return.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Love is here for you, Capricorn, and when the Moon transits your sector of partnerships, you may be extra sensitive to requests for personal space. Remember that when someone is quieter than usual, it can be for a good reason and not mean that they are growing distant from you or the relationship. Rest easy.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's a good day for getting chores done around the house. If you have fallen behind on a few things you know need to be done for your mental health and overall wellness, the next few days are great for prioritizing them.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Today was made for romantic moments. Schedule a fantastic night out with someone you love. Set reservations for an Italian restaurant or go to a dive restaurant that you know has great food and music to dance to.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.