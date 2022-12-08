The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 9, 2022

Venus, if you will make our love lives bright and beautiful today. Venus came to us in several ways on December 9, 2022, making three zodiac signs luckiest in love.

We have Moon opposite Venus, which will take us and make us look very clearly at our love lives.

With this transit in place, we may become very serious. We are focused on making things work, and that kind of effort is always successful.

Next, we move on to Venus square Jupiter, which will help us to expand upon what we discover during the Moon opposite Venus.

This means that our work does not go in vain; we are dedicated to the good health of our romance, and because of Jupiter's influence here, we know how to achieve it, but not only that, we want to achieve it. We want to do good by ourselves and by our loved one.

Remember the third part of this love story: Venus in Capricorn. Venus is not kidding around today. This isn't about flirty fun; it's about understanding what we've taken on.

Are we in it to win it, or is this just a temporary state? Is love in flux, or is it something we can depend on for the future?

Today's three Venus transits let us understand why we are here, with this person, and where we wish to go with them. The three faces of Venus are helpful and sobering.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 9, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

There's a good reason that Venus works its wonders on you today, Leo. It's not just about love today; it's about life. There's an efficient approach to the stars on this day. While it may seem to be bypassing all the cute stuff, it forces us to concentrate on the serious stuff in our love lives because we need to look past the bedroom, so to speak.

Today's transit lineup lets us take our relationship seriously; is this something we want? And, if so, all the better because today comes with great success in love. But it's the kind of love that lasts; it's not the love that comes from a casual fling or a fleeting experience.

Today are dedicated to long-lasting, powerful relationships based on love and honesty. Get to work, Leo!

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

What brings luck to you today, Aquarius, lies in the idea that you might be ready for love. You've held off on the stuff for a long time simply because you've been too scared to get involved. With three crucial Venus transits in the sky, you might find the topic of love hard to avoid. You've always been curious whether a solid, committed relationship is what you want.

Still, something inside you is telling you that you've been going on an old program and that you're not the same sacred person you once were. Today gives you that feeling of wanting to go for it. Today brings you the idea that love isn't as scary as you thought and is at least worth trying. Why not? What's the worst that can happen? (Don't answer that!)

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You love your partner, and you also happen to be one who tries new stuff with this person to improve the relationship. If it is trendy and romantic, you're all over it. If there's a course to sign up for that promises excellent news for long-term couples, you sign the two of you up, no problem. Your partner is used to going along with everything you suggest.

During the three Venusian transits here today, on December 9, 2022, you and your person will be getting yourself involved in yet another workshop or intensive.

This is what you call 'love.' While always interested in keeping things passionate, you never forget the person inside the passion. On this day, you will show your love, once again, what you are made of. Venus is here to help you acquire more love than you already have.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.