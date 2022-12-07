The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, December 8, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Thursday, December 8, 2022, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

We have several retrograde energies that enforce one overarching theme that is taking place at the end of the year, and that is we need to do a review of our lives.

The Moon's nodes in Taurus and Scorpio are retrograde, reflecting the past as it relates to how we use resources for ourselves and others.

Chiron in Aries is also retrograde, which is how our pain has caused our egos to bruise and how to use these lessons to become the best version of ourselves.

Mars is retrograde in Gemini and Uranus in Taurus, which means our comforts and how it connects to the supportiveness of community are intertwined, and when these are under pressure, we all feel it.

The themes of astrology are being reflected in society and on a personal level. Here's what this may mean for your zodiac sign today.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, December 08, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Look inward, Aries. There are lots of retrograde planets bringing intensity into your life. You do not have to be reactive, but what you can do is let these experiences help you to become more aware of your power. You will want to consider how to use it in the wisest fashion.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Think deeply about your hopes and dreams, Taurus. Don't keep rushing ahead aimlessly unsure of where you want to end up. "Begin with the end in mind," as Stephen Covey once said. If you're unsure how to get to your destination. Start from the end and work your plan backward.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Share what you are feeling and don't hold back, Gemini. You have thought things through for a very long time. Because of your analytical nature, you are aware of all the areas that could benefit from an overhaul. This is the feedback bosses and coworkers need—especially if you give it in a supportive way.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Be willing to admit when you are wrong, Cancer. Humility is a jagged pill that is hard to swallow, but it's the best medicine for misplaced pride. Saying sorry can be uncomfortable in a moment, yet it allows you to show you are unafraid of failure because you use it as a stepping stone to greatness.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your happiness is your responsibility, Leo. It's so easy to do as others do—point fingers and place blame on an ex or someone in the family who caused you to not have what you needed in life. But it's still your own responsibility to choose how to handle the cards you've been dealt.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Friendships are the golden ticket to a full life, Virgo. Friends are great resources of information. Having good friends from all walks of life can help you to find out what you need to do to buy a house, get out of debt, or grow your business. You can never have too many good, quality friends.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Great things come to those who wait, but who also work while life remains unclear. Once you have set a goal for the day, it's all baby steps. You don't have to do anything else but follow your game plan. Feelings can lie to you but the proof is in the results.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Pain is a teacher, even though it isn't the most favorable way to learn a life lesson. Heartbreak can take you down a path where you discover what you could have done differently, what you may have ignored, and how you can grow from this experience. Be brave and remember to keep your chin up.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

When you feel restricted from doing what you want to do, it's hard to handle the limitations. You are an independent person who prefers to live life on your own terms. It's time to buckle down and focus as you work hard to return to a place where you call your own shots, but for now...hard work.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Break free from what is holding you back, Capricorn. Fear often comes right before you are going to have a big breakthrough. You may have negative thoughts or emotions to manage this week, but once you are able to see them for what they are, it's all smooth sailing.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

This is your time to shine, Aquarius. You have something to offer and today may present you with an opportunity to highlight your strengths and show how you've grown from the past. You may be tempted to minimize all that you've overcome to get where you are now. Still, this is the power of your story.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

You don't owe anyone anything, Pisces, but respect is something that is a good place to build your relationship with others. You may be at a place where you are still learning who someone is. Be kind, but you don't have to be a doormat.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.