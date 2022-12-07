The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 8, 2022

December 8, 2022, brings all of astrology a Moon square Neptune, which happens to be a big plus for three zodiac signs who will be the luckiest in love.

These three zodiac signs will want to express themselves to their romantic partners but never have the nerve to do so.

As we grow closer to our partners, it's expected that we grow more honest and expressive as time passes, but that is only sometimes the case. Everyone is different, and while most of us adore being in love and having a relationship, communication still doesn't come easy.

During Moon square Neptune, we may feel inspired, as if a Muse of sorts has come into our lives for the very reason of having us think outside the box.

We can now visualize what we want now and in the future. What was once a mess of undirected thoughts now looks like an achievable fantasy. Today we find the words to say to our partners so they can see the future the same way we do.

What makes this feel so lucky is that, first of all, it's positive.

We're not out to hurt, and no one is hurting us today. What we ARE here for is to share ideas, dreams and concepts. This is an intellectual planetary transit, and it can bring out great creativity in us. So, while we may be feeling brilliant today.

We're not alone. Get ready to have deep conversations about quantum physics, zodiac signs! Either that or where to eat tonight. One thing is certain: today's Moon square Neptune will bring you and your partner closer together.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 8, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

You've always been the sort to crave deep, meaningful conversations with your mate, as you believe your relationship is fuller if you share 'everything.' You are highly imaginative, so you get the good old feeling whenever you are influenced by transits like Moon square Neptune. It tells you to share something with the person you love.

This day brings about some super wacky thinking, and not only will you both get a good laugh out of it, but you'll also be inspired to dive even deeper into the kinds of thoughts you both share.

Neptune inspires the imagination further and has you seeing yourself going the distance with the person you are present with; you feel good about life, and so do they. Together, you make a beautiful pair sharing a meeting of the minds.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Fear isn't in your vocabulary, and you prefer to live your life this way. Unafraid to take risks and ready, willing and able to have fun. You need to be partnered, as your energy is too big to be contained; you have to share the wealth and have a partner open to your thinking. On this day, during Moon square Neptune, you'll want to grab your partner's hand and draw them close to you.

Tonight is for dreaming and sharing. Tonight is for telling your partner how you feel about them and opening up to whatever they say.

Neptune inspires down-to-earth conversation, and nothing pleases you more. As long as you have your mate by your side, anything is possible, and it looks like this mate of yours is entirely into it.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

What makes today a lucky day in your love life is that nobody seems to want anything but peacefulness between you and your partner. The love is there, but the silence is essential. Today allows you to see just how strong your relationship is, as you will notice that there is no such thing as an uncomfortable silence.

When you and your partner give in to the quieting effect of Moon square Neptune, you'll notice that you don't need words to convey your message of love.

You love each other and no longer have to prove it all night. Today marks a memorable passage in your love life; this is when you realize that you are both in this for the long run.

You have nothing but love for this person, and they, you. Neptune's energy strengthens the bond while it is in your sector of partnerships.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.