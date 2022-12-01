The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On December 2, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, December 2, 2022. What a difference a day makes, and today we are entering the weekend! Yay.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, December 02, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

You're hurting. It's painful when someone you felt you could trust disappoints you. While it can feel like forever before you're ready to trust again, you will get back on your feet. Promise!

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Temperance

Be patient. It can take a long time to see improvements in an area of your life that was out of control at one point in time. You'll recoup the financial losses you've experienced, and be even better than you once were in no time at all.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

People love to argue over petty drama. Don't be one of them. Keep your head up high and avoid following the crowd.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Cups

You have a lot to work through. Your feelings are strong right now. Don't silence them. Listen to your heart. it's wiser than you realize.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Nothing is ever 100 percent simple. Your emotions are complex and it can be hard to decide what it is you want to do next. When your gut tells you that you know, believe it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

You are ready. You may be more ready than you ever were. You had plenty of time to think things through. You have visualized your success and now you're going for it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

You can do this. You have everything you need at your fingertips. In fact, your resources are flowing your way. Your life is headed in the right direction. So, Libra, dare to dream.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

There's a lot of love and support your way. You have many things happening in your life that are positive. All of these feelings can create an overwhelming sense of gratitude. Relish in it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

You have so much love to give. Your motherly nature is warm and sensitive. You are maternal and kind. You help a good friend heal from a difficult situation just by being there for them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Wands

Listen to the truth even when it's hard to hear. You have a message coming to you from a person you may not trust. But the messenger isn't what you need to pay attention to this time around. Tune into their words. Regardless of the source, there's a nugget of value in what is being expressed.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Two of Pentacles

You have to make an important financial decision. It's hard to know where to invest your money. The market appears to be uncertain. If you can't figure things out on your own, don't be too proud to ask an expert for their advice.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The World

You are a lucky person. A lot of great opportunities are headed your way. You may not realize how fortunate you are. Many would love to be in your shoes, and things are only beginning. It's going to be even better for you next year!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.