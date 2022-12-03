The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, December 4, 2022

Look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Sunday, December 4, 2022, is here let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Moon leaves the fast-paced energy of Aries to enter the sign of its exaltation—Taurus.

The Moon in Taurus is sultry and sweet, and it's also caring, kind, and focused, but also focused on money and the comforts of life.

How will this day affect your zodiac sign's energy?

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Sunday, December 04, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Money makes the world go 'round, but that does not mean your comforts have to be expensive or cost a mint.

Today is perfect for bargain shopping and checking out places where your dollar can stretch the most for a good deal.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Self-care isn't selfish, but today you may need some me-time. Everyone has good and bad days.

Even though you may have had the highest of hopes for your weekend, there can be a diversion of plans so you can get a little more rest and enjoy some solitude to think about your future.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Today is perfect for igniting your emotions with things that stimulate your mind and make you think.

When was the last time you went and saw a movie in a theatre? This is the perfect weekend to see what's playing and plan a dinner and movie date with your closest friends.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Catch up with old friends, Cancer. 'Tis the season, and every holiday can be a solid reminder of good memories and the past. You may not send greeting cards out any longer, but you can send a fun holiday gif via Facebook messenger or send a sweet and thoughtful text.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Get some important work done, Leo. Even though today may be your day off, you may have a few things you'd like to do just for yourself. Update your LinkedIn profile or consider blogging about topics you're an expert in to share your knowledge with others.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Study something that you find fascinating, Virgo. There are always new best-selling books being announced each week by the New York Times. Check out what titles you'd like to read, and if you love to read a book that's based on a film, see what might catch your attention.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Time to secure things that you feel are meant for your eyes only. Change passwords if you haven't in a while. Upload important documents and papers into the cloud so that you have them when you need them. Be sure to put things in a lock box that you prefer to not allow others to access without your permission.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Love is worth working for. People work hard for their careers, and sometimes they work for a goal or a dream. But, if your dream is to have a family one day or to grow a relationship strength, then put some effort into that each day.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Run your most essential errands, Sag. There are times when you have to delay the things you'd like to do, but today set some time aside to get your important tasks completed so they are out of the way.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Make time for fun and play by being creative. Go to a craft store to see what it is that would be fun to make and gift later. Check out art or hobby items that you would love to have at home so you can dabble when you have time and are ready.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Today is perfect for getting a few things done around the house. Organize your messy drawers. Get the closest cleared out and take any items you no longer want or need to donate. Prepare your space for an update and start clearing away clutter to give you a feeling of clean space at your home.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Speak your mind, Pisces. It's not easy to say things directly when you're a Pisces, but your feelings are worthwhile sharing. Don't hold back when you know that your heart needs a voice to say what you have been feeling and thinking deep, down inside.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.