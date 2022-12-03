The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On December 4, 2022

It's an easy day for those of us who want nothing more than to enjoy the company of our partners, on a day that brings us nothing but peace and harmony.

This is a great time to spend at home, doing nothing much but being with the person we love. We aren't feeling demanding at this time, nor do we expect anything.

When we let it all go, it seems that it's all willing to come back, if we want it. Today, during Venus square Neptune, during the Moon in Taurus, we will be content 'as is' — as long as we're in the company of the person we love.

The Moon in Taurus sets us up as content. This transit lets us be happy with what we have; we aren't questioning the value or worth of anything today. We are placing no expectations on anything, nor are we judging anyone.

And now that Neptune is direct, rather than retrograde as it's been over the last five months, we are even less threatened by everyday life. We just want to be happy today and that is exactly what we will be. Nice and easy.

Being that we are heading toward the end of the year, we may feel as though we're experiencing a sort of entropy around now; it's as if we're just waiting, waiting, waiting for the year to end.

Today allows us to laugh at that thought while feeling content with the moment. We're not as obsessed with what's to come as we are with what's here and now. Today is for holding hands, soft smiles, and knowing looks.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on December 4, 2022:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

A day like this couldn't have fallen on a better day of the week, and on this day, December 4, 2022, your Sunday is looking like everything you could possibly want a Sunday to look like.

You and your partner will not only be getting along well on this day, but you'll also be utilizing the power that comes along with the Taurus Moon to find joy in the little things.

There is no pressure today; no need to be anywhere or do anything in particular. It's just a beautiful Autumn day that lets you dream together, in peace.

Taurus does come with a bit of laziness, but who cares? It's Sunday and you are together. So, sit around the house if you'd like. Watch too much Netflix if that's your thing.

Complete that jigsaw puzzle that was started during the pandemic, it's all good, Cancer. Today is a lucky day in your love life.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The day you've dreamed about is here and that means you get to relax. Can you relax, Libra? Can you take advantage of this beautiful day and just leave your stress behind? You can, and you know you can, but it's going to take making a decision.

Calm or panic? One look into the eyes of the person you love should help you decide. Here's the deal, Libra: you have a day of perfect peace and harmony, thanks to Venus square Neptune, during the Moon in Taurus.

Together, these transits provide a space for us to feel good about ourselves and about our partners. It would actually take an act of hostility to ruin this day, and nobody's about to engage in that kind of warfare, so give in, Libra. Let yourself feel the waves of love. Don't fight it.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

All you've wanted is one beautiful day with your loved one just one. Well, as they say in the old country, "Bingo!" Today is your lucky day. You and your partner have seen some rough times; you've even come to the point where you've considered ending the relationship due to irreconcilable differences.

And yet, neither of you made that move to leave. That is because you truly do love each other and that love is what's going to save you, on this day.

What you'll notice is the simplicity of that love in action. Once again, we're brought into the knowledge that love is made up of the little things and on December 4, you will see how 'the little things are exactly what makes your relationship so special. Why bother concentrating on these lofty, unreachable goals when all you need is right before your very eyes?

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.