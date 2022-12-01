Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope is here for all zodiac signs in astrology for December 5 - 11, 2022.

The tarot cards are completely in tune with the season; they pick up on all the subtleties and capture the glimmering lessons we all need to learn this week.

There's a certain kind of telling-it-like-it-is attitude to the tarot horoscope in the cards this week, as well as a straightforward kind of honesty as well.

Most of the tarot cards revealed this week are upright, as opposed to the reverse. This gives us some hope, and while the reversed cards always have something of value to give us, all in all, the week looks like we've got it under control.

We are now ready to accept the ups and downs of the year we've just lived through, and it seems that the more we accept, the easier it gets for us.

The vibe of the week seems to be somewhat easy-going, and where we might run into an issue or two, there's nothing here that suggests we will sink under pressure. There is, however, a strong vibe that pushes us toward knowledge.

It's a great week to look into education; research is well-supported as well. If there are subjects that caught our interest during the year, it will be during this week when we decide if we are serious about those interests, or not.

Let's check now to see what the Tarot has to say for all of our astrological zodiac signs.

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope For December 5 - 11, 2022:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Wands

It looks like it's time to pick up and either leave or change course. This is an intelligent move on your part and the only way you are able to know what to do is because you have experience and now you are finally there with the idea of trusting what your gut tells you.

You will move swiftly through the week, knowing exactly what you are here to accomplish, and accomplish it, you will. Hats off to you, Aries!

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

This week will have you knee-deep in possessions, and that could mean that you are either moving or that you're in the process of redecorating. It could also mean the obvious: it's that time of the year and you need to get everyone presents. It's an expensive week for you, but your heart is in the right place and success is guaranteed.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: The Moon, reversed

Here's that week that nobody wants; the one where we learn the lesson the hard way. While we're not pointing fingers here, it needs to be said: you've lied about something and now, that lie has come back to bite you. You get it: truth is always best and lies take effort to maintain. OK, OK, so you lied, but you know you did and you know it was wrong.

The only issue with this week is in biting the bullet and admitting to your lie, that's all. After that, it's an easy street for you.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

This is the time of the year when you make a few big decisions as to what you'll be involved with in the year ahead. This card implies study and learning.

In your case, Cancer, it could very well mean that during this week, you will be investigating a new school, or perhaps you will be convinced that a certain topic is worth learning and you will set it up so that the new year is filled with interesting paths that lead you to this topic of interest.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

The pressure of the end of the year is upon you, and you aren't taking it well. You've recently received some bad news and you aren't processing it well. It's nothing tragic or horrifying, but it has set you on edge.

Your moves this week will revolve around this incident. It's nothing you won't get past, but this tarot card is notoriously a bummer of a tarot card if anything.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

You've got big plans for the week, and happily enough, all of your plans will see fruition. You want to see friends and sing your heart out at a karaoke bar and you will. Whatever it is that you wish to do this week, if it's social, then it will be successful.

You have no time for heaviness, and you're not into deep conversation. You want it light, fun, and carefree and you are going to create that kind of situation for yourself this week, Virgo.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Get ready to sink your teeth into some huge financial deals this week, as money seems to be flowing your way. This also implies spending, as that seems to be a constant topic in your life. You love to buy gifts for yourself as well as for others.

You might even be a spend-a-holic, but if it gives you joy, then why not. You only live for yourself, and this week will have you honoring self-love with a few fun gifts, all custom-made for your personality.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

You feel that it's about time that you open to the ideas of other people, and during this week, you will get to experience what it's like to be purely giving. You want nothing in return, but you'll receive so much more than you could ever expect.

Because you show loyalty and devotion to friends, you get to see what they feel about that week, and what they feel is that they love you. You are irreplaceable.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

This is the card that always tends to mean, "Don't dream it, be it." It's a magical card that suggests that you have the power to make your dreams come true. It also means that you need to concentrate very hard on what you want, because if your powers are so great, then you had better be specific with those dreams.

You are a powerful creative force: do the right thing by yourself and wish yourself a state of happiness.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

You will come out of your shell this week, Capricorn, because the need to help and heal the hearts of others in your life is more important than anything else. You are the one who can help someone; you are the only one for this particular person.

As you go out of your way to make them comfortable, you'll notice something odd going on: you like it. You LIKE making people happy. That, in itself, is a great gift.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

All's good in Aquarius world this week. You've recently made the right moves in finance and this week brings you the return you've been counting on. You feel stable and secure, and this gives you the kind of confidence that has you looking to the future with a big smile on your face.

You did the right thing at some point this year, and this week lets you know that it's about to get better.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands, reversed

Here comes a week where you get to celebrate making a wise decision. You are no longer seduced by the idea of bringing pain into your life, and while that might seem obvious, you'd be surprised how many people opt for heartache over healing, simply because they don't know any better.

You, on the other hand, know better, Pisces, and it will be you who rises to the top of the heap this week, feeling good about yourself and your personal choices.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.