The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are Selfish In Love During The Moon In Aries, December 2 - 4, 2022

As the year winds down, we get it into our minds that we want to wrap things up with a neat little bow.

Starting December 2 - 4 2022 in our relationships, we don't want loose ends. We do not wish to walk into the next year without the security of knowing our love lives are in good shape.

Three zodiac signs may even become somewhat selfish, but it's the kind of selfishness that comes with self-love. Sometimes we know what's right for us, and the only way to get to that place of happiness is by being selfish.

Is it selfish to desire respect from a mate? Is it selfish to demand one's own space when it's necessary? It is not, though we have drifted away from the idea of self-protection as a necessity; we judge it 'selfish' when all we're really doing is taking care of ourselves.

During the first few days of December, we have a Moon in Aries.

This Moon stirs the feeling of wanting to take care of ourselves and it is exceptionally strong.

We're not here to hurt others, but we are here to make sure our own lives are in working order. We are the number one person in our lives, and there's nothing wrong with that.

So, we can call it selfish, or we could call these three zodiac signs 'wise,'.

What matters most is that December 2 - 4, is that we know that we are special and worthy of self-love.

When we love ourselves, we attract only the highest quality partners; self-love makes no room for abuse or manipulative narcissism.

Today brings success to those who love themselves and shows us all that it's OK to be selfish, after all, look who we are protecting.

The three zodiac signs who are selfish in love during the Moon in Aries, December 2 - 4, 2022

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You are a person capable of great love and great emotion. Your intentions are always good, even though you can't help but dabble in drama from time to time. It's in your nature to be dramatic, but never are you not entertaining, and in a way, you do this on purpose.

You charm people so that they will like you, and they do. However, your charm is part of your armor; it keeps you well-liked and thus, happy. While you can duke it out if push comes to shove, you'd much rather go the route of the sweet-natured lover of all things.

Being kind to others means a lot to you, but there is one condition: they must respect you and show kindness and compassion in return. This is a two-way street, and when it comes to love, you are no pushover; you demand respect and kindness. Seems a simple request, though some might call it 'selfish.'

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

When our Moon is in Aries, you feel the power of your own convictions, Leo. This means that you stand strong on this day, and what this day has in store for you is a set of rules that you'd like for everyone in your life to pay attention to. You aren't asking much, but it's important to you.

You may even think you are being selfish, but when it comes right down to it, the only thing you're asking for is respect.

Not fan service, not blind devotion; just respect. You do not want to walk into 2023 with anything less than the feeling that you are respected by the people you love, especially the person you are romantically involved with.

It's time to start making those resolutions and in your case, with the help of the Moon in Aries, you will know that the only real deal-breaker in your life lies in the idea of someone not respecting you for who you are. Selfish? Maybe not.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You might be selfish in love, but you don't think of it that way, Sagittarius. You see it as self-preservation, and it's about time you thought that way. In the past, you've given too many 'benefits of the doubt' and in return, you've been walked on.

The great part is that you've learned, and during the Moon in Aries, those lessons kick in big time. You are now ready to make yourself number one, and you aren't open to hearing how selfish this makes you. You are the only one who watches out for you, and in the end, it will be you who comes through for you, no matter what the request is.

Your self-love will show others in your life that they, too, need to honor their own selves, and protect, if needed. Your example of strength and fortitude will inspire your romantic partner to be an even better person than they were before. Set the example, Sag. You can do it.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.