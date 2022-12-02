The 3 Zodiac Signs With Great Weekly Horoscopes For December 4 - 10, 2022

This week will have us learning and teaching, and it brings great horoscopes for three zodiac signs throughout the whole week.

We've come a long way, and as December takes us in for the year's final countdown, we can rest assured that everything we've done to get ourselves here was worth it.

It may have been a bumpy ride but we weathered the storm, didn't we? And during this week, December 4 - 10, 2022, we will get to rest on our laurels at least, to a degree.

We start the week out with a very beneficial transit, Taurus Moon, which helps us establish the mood for the week. We feel good about life and secure in our position.

Love lives are in order and business is stable; we will keep our jobs and continue to make money.

We will also be doing some personal improvement during the week, as we have Mercury in Capricorn to help guide us towards making the correct decision on important matters.

This week will have us experiencing the Full Moon in Gemini, as well as sun opposition Mars, Venus in Capricorn, Moon square Jupiter and Moon sextile Uranus.

The combination of these astrology transits makes a powerful statement: greatness is dependent upon effort.

That is the lesson we are learning and sharing during this time. It's a way for us to come to terms with the idea that we are responsible for how great or how awful things can be. It's all perception. Perception and the grace of effort.

The three zodiac signs with great weekly horoscopes for December 4 - 10, 2022:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

What's going to make you do a happy dance this week is that you're finally going to 'get' the big lesson, and you love it when you get it. You love when things fall into place and you can finally understand why a certain thing happened.

This brings you completion, and it would appear that the transits that accompany you this week, Gemini, are here to make sure there are no loose ends. You wanted an answer and now, you have one.

What you do with your knowledge is up to you, but you're very good at processing things like change, or newness. In a way, this week provides you with the mental-emotional 'safe space' that you've been seeking.

This week is about accepting this as they are and loving the fact that you can. Acceptance makes you a wiser person, Gemini.

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Right about now, you could use a little peace, love, and understanding, and luckily, that's what you'll be receiving this week. It seems that your body has been screaming at you, and you've been ignoring its demand for rest.

Now, you're way too tired to make an effort to do much, and because the planets are supportive of rest and reflection, you'll be able to knock off and get that rest you do deserve and need.

What you'll find is that you can't ignore your body and when it starts 'talking' to you, you need to listen.

This will place you on a new trajectory towards healthful living. Just what you needed too! Now, you will be walking into the new year with the intention of making it the best one ever, in health and in self-respect. This week has you teaching your own self the best lesson ever, and that is, health is wealth.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This week will spark both your imagination and your sense of self-respect, Sagittarius. It will be during this week that it hits you: trust your gut. Trust your own instincts. You've noticed that everyone is an 'expert' and when experts are around, things like gut instinct tend to fall into the background. No longer.

Your lesson this week has you knowing that you have to listen to what your heart tells you and that not every 'expert' is actually an expert.

Trust in your own heart and mind; you know what to do. Now, it's up to you to trust your feelings and do it despite what everyone else tells you.

You are the only one living your life; you're the one with the insight into you. What works for another person isn't necessarily what works for you, and it will be during this week that you come to grasp that idea, along with how to implement your own ideas in the future.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.