The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, November 26, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 26, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Saturday with the Moon in Capricorn.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Success is right within your reach, Aries, and all you need to do is keep steadfast on your goals.

The day brings intense energy to your work sector, and even if you have a day off from the office, there are ways to channel your inner warrior spirit at home.

Put up holiday lights or plan a day of power shopping at the stores. Whatever you decide to do, it's going to be a great day.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

The spirit of the season is here, Taurus. With so many eclipses affecting your zodiac sign, you are making big changes.

This is the time of year to believe in the power of miracles.

The stage has been set by the universe, and all you need to do is show up and work for what you desire during this chapter of your life.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

The end of the year brings out the nostalgic side of you, and when you are thinking about the future, you're also aware of the past you will leave behind.

Writing secret love notes to give later once a child has grown or a relationship has matured is a wonderful way to pass on memories you cherish for a life time.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

A long-distance love affair can be both romantic and challenging to keep up with, and this holiday season can make it apparent that you are ready to take things further.

You may not know what it will be like to move to a new city or to blend your lives together, but the time to think things over has arrived, and it's a very exciting point in your relationship. Make it fun!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The time is now to make big moves, and when Pluto, the planet of transformation gets touched by the Moon in Capricorn, it stirs a strong desire to do things now.

This desire may be what you needed to feel motivated to take yourself seriously. After thinking about your next move in life, you are ready to start taking action

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Everyone loves the romantic stuff, and you may be thrilled to experience fun and surprises followed by the gift-giving and anticipation that comes with being a couple.

But today, the energy takes a more serious turn as you and your partner need to get a lot of work done and push through to tie up a few things before Christmas arrives.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

News about a big change at work could come through the pipeline this week.

There may be a reorganizing of the company's policies or procedures or a boss could be taking a different role for the team.

You may find these changes to be refreshing as they open new growth opportunities for you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

People can talk from both sides of their mouths for a variety of reasons: fear or uncertainty.

You don't want to allow someone's double-mindedness get to you down. In time, you can find out why they were unable to tell you how they truly felt, but for now, you may need to just let this situation ride.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Life is good, Sagittarius. You may be coming into contact with some wonderful gifts and new resources.

When you find yourself sitting pretty with items of value or a nice bonus check from your job, invest wisely.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Closure seems so far away, but the worst of a situation is coming to an end.

You may still be feeling the impact of all the unwanted changes, but the intensity won't last long. Life is finally going to move in a direction that is easier for you to manage.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The past can be hard to confront, but once you muster the courage to do your shadow work it empowers you in amazing ways.

You may not expect that your biggest fears can become your most powerful allies, but with each victory, you grow.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

When you outgrow a friendship it can be hard to let go and say goodbye.

The timing may feel wrong, but why hold on to what you know is no longer right for you? Have an honest conversation to talk through your feelings.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.