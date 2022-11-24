The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, November 25, 2022

After some intense waves of astrological energy, the day after Thanksgiving brings the best horoscopes to three zodiac signs in astrology. November 25 2022. The universe finally delivers a break and guides you towards relaxing, socializing, and dreaming about all that is to come.

Early in the week, you experienced the New Moon in Sagittarius and Jupiter turning direct in Pisces.

While incredibly positive energies, it was intense as you suddenly felt all the restrictions and confusion lift so that you can finally make plans and move ahead with the area of your life you have been focusing on recently.

But sometimes even this can feel overwhelming.

Feeling stuck can also offer a reprieve because then you are not put into the place to take action, which means that it can feel like a lot when you suddenly feel lightning surrounding you.

Today though, the universe is giving you a break before the energies once again start churning the waters next week.

With a quiet day in the skies and no major transits, today becomes more about enjoying what you have rather than feeling pressure to get to the next step.

The Moon is still in Sagittarius, which means it also gives you time to continue processing the events brought up around the New Moon.

You should be tuning into what it feels like you most need and making sure to implore balance in everything.

With the Moon, Sun, Mercury, and Venus all in Sagittarius there is still the desire to focus on how to start taking the steps for that new beginning you have been craving or feel called to begin.

This may mean that while you want to rest today or sit back with family and friends, you also feel called to start planning the next big, amazing step of your journey.

And that is okay, just remember that everything is about balance and that you should have learned you do not accomplish the entire journey in one day, but instead step by step.

As you move through today's energy, you will feel the energetic pull of Sagittarius and Pisces.

This combination of both fire and water will allow you to feel the intensity of your emotions while also feeling directed to take action.

Right now, this is the place to find balance within because what you are about to begin in your life is not something that instantly will be achieved, nor will it be something that is only fleeting.

Because so many planets are wrapping up important phases early next year, it’s healthy to understand that what you start now, even in the smallest degree, will likely be something that must have time to come into full maturation.

When you give yourself the grace of knowing that there is no rush to get to that next big dream, then you also allow yourself to more fully enjoy the moment that you are in, which in this case means that you also are cultivating joy within the present moment.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Friday, November 25, 2022:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You are in an extremely inspired and divine time in your life right now. The planets have truly aligned to help you be able to say what it is you need to and to lay the foundation for the next phase of your journey solely and firmly in the truth. Today brings you the awareness that what you are preparing for right now is something that you have never encountered.

It is not something that can be rushed, nor can it be something that you approach in a way at all similar to anything before. Instead, you must treat it in alignment with how you value it. The Moon is still in Sagittarius giving you a powerhouse of planets within your own zodiac sign.

All of this translates to you being certain of what you are feeling and ready to start speaking your truth. It can be scary to start owning your own authentic nature, but it is also exactly that first step you have been looking for.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

With all this Sagittarius energy, you are being asked to focus on your romantic life, even if you would rather not. Right now, probably doesn’t feel like the best time to be making romantic decisions about your life especially now that you are officially in the window between Thanksgiving and Christmas, the period of time that traditionally sees the least number of breakups.

This energy and that of Mars retrograde in your sign may confuse you and complicate matters that will become simple. Today it is enough to focus on what is good in your life. It is not about avoiding what will need to be dealt with but understanding that you may not have all the answers you need.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Pisces, the only thing that you need to do right now is to be you. That is it. Be your own radiant, loving, dreamy self. Honor your truth. Do not discount your intuition and own your truth in all that you do. You are in one of the most magical times in your life now as Jupiter and Neptune descend into the warm waters of Pisces.

This allows you to feel more in touch with the universe and the ultimate purpose of everything in your life right now. Because of this shift, you will find it easy to not sweat the small stuff, to focus on what is wonderful within the moment that you are in, and to keep trusting that as you are meant to discover valuable information, you will.

That means all you have to do is simply let go and enjoy wherever this flow takes you. Next week will give more clues as Neptune finally turns direct, so for now just enjoy everything and know that it is also all about to change for the better.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.