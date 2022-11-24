The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Love Life Has Problems During The Moon In Capricorn, November 25 - 27, 2022

We spend so much time trying to nail ourselves down as a partner in love and in life, that we always tend to get totally shocked when suddenly things aren't working out the way we imagined them to be.

For instance, today brings us Moon in Capricorn, a rather pragmatic and intelligent transit. This transit lets us see what is going on in our lives so that we can make the right choices as to what to do about them.

When we finally find ourselves in the position of being the person who has a successful love life, but we are also starting to notice that things are not as perfect as we wanted them to be, we may feel upset by what we find.

This is typical of the Moon in Capricorn. This transit is 'the realist.'

One of the strangest things that happen to us is when we open to the idea that, maybe our love lives aren't all that perfect, in fact, maybe they aren't all that great after all. Nobody wants to look at that, which is why transits like Moon in the tenth solar house exist; nothing good comes from denial, not on a permanent basis, that's for sure.

Today, November 25, 2022, is the day when we finally admit that there's something wrong here it is also the day we decide to do something about it.

So, this one goes out to the zodiac signs who are determined to stick it out. These folks will put in the effort to make things work, and it will be the same folks here that will own the fact that they are part of the problem.

There are two sides to this relationship, and if we are to make it work, then we need to be big enough to work with the Moon in Capricorn energy, as it is healing and forceful.

The three zodiac signs whose love life has problems during the Moon in Capricorn, November 25 - 27, 2022:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

In your ideal world, you would like everyone around you to notice how perfect your relationship is. It's a status thing with you, and in your mind, it means you've achieved success — and you like showing it, notice that things are off in your relationship, as they are with all people at one point or another, you feel ashamed as if you've somehow failed yourself.

Today's transit, Moon in Capricorn, is there to show you that yes, things need to be looked at within the scope of the relationship and that it's OK to admit things aren't perfect.

Who even wants perfection as it sets up an ideal so lofty that nothing can possibly live up to it? So, today is mainly about you grappling with the idea that you, too, can have problems in your love life, and that in the long run, it's no biggie. It can be worked out, and that is the gift that Moon in Capricorn gives.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You have a choice on this day, November 25, 2022. You can take it all way too seriously and go out of your mind, or you can roll with it, and let Moon in Capricorn do its work. What this means is that today you are going to notice something that you don't like about your romantic partner. If you go about it the way you usually do, you'll end up very upset and so will the other person involved.

However, if you take the time to think first, then you'll be working with the healing energy of the Moon in Capricorn, which allows for troubled times and works to make them better.

This is the day when you will catch yourself before you go too far, and once you do, you'll be proud of yourself for having restraint. It seems you are far more patient than you thought you were. Good for you, Scorpio.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You tend to fly to extremes, especially when you feel like you've been crossed by a lover. You are in a relationship now where you're just moving out of the 'honeymoon phase' and into the real-life phase.

This means that you're starting to learn more and more about the person you are with, and not all of your learnings are sweet, in fact, this person seems to have a multitude of flaws.

You could go absolutely bonkers on them and make them feel inferior and worthless, or, you could adopt the energy of Moon in Capricorn and allow your partner the space to just be themselves, without your harsh judgments. You don't have to walk out and leave, Sagittarius.

Nobody is perfect, and guess what? Neither are you. You can use this day as an example of how you finally got the patience to endure a romance in its natural state.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.