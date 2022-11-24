The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Get A Date During The Moon Opposite Mars On November 25, 2022

Today, November 25, brings us the Moon opposite Mars, and while this isn't exactly a 'rare' condition, this transit will bring back something that never really got a serious vacation, and that is hostility.

What's different is that during this particular Moon opposite Mars, we will also be feeling isolated and perhaps even a little scared. What we are scared of is up to the individual. And it's not so much 'fear' as it is dread, or the anticipation of something that we 'believe' isn't going to go wrong.

Mars energy isn't about things going wrong, however; it's about forcing them to be 'right' or for things to go our way, under OUR control. We want to control the Moon opposite Mars, and as we all know, that's not always the first thing we get.

And so, we may spend this day trying very hard to control or manipulate something, only to find out that it's either much harder to do than we imagined, or, we do something so stupid that we basically make ourselves into fools, in front of everyone.

And this, friends, is why certain people cannot get a date on this day. It has nothing to do with a lack of charm, attractiveness, or anything that might come to mind.

We can't get a date today because we are pushy, aggressive, and wrong. We present ourselves in such a cringe-worthy way that, even if we think we're the bomb, we just look like a hot mess of personal control issues. Too weird to date!

The three zodiac signs who can't get a date during the Moon opposite Mars on November 25, 2022:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You might make a great date today but unfortunately, nothing is going according to your plans, and that's a deal breaker for you. So, with the Moon opposite Mars in the sky revving up your desire to take the reins and seize control of the situation, you will single-handedly scare away your potential mate in one easy move.

Yep, that's right, it's that easy to destroy your chances of getting a date today. Your standards are so high that no one can possibly find comfortable ground, and you are quick to judge, which is the no-no RULE of all first dates.

Still, Mars energy makes you feel like you are justified in your actions, and if putting someone down is how you go about introducing yourself to someone whom you may want to date is your style, then consider that style ineffective. No dates for you!

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Being as smooth as you usually are, when it comes to dating and socializing, the idea of NOT getting a date makes you laugh. It's impossible, you would think, and yet, the Moon opposite Mars has a way of sitting your tush down in a seat and telling you, "Not today, Libra." Why no date for Libra?

Because you want it to go a certain way that it cannot go, due to cosmic forces. This transit is in 'opposite'. It's not a great condition, and it will make you cranky and irritable. You might think that your natural charm would rise to the top, no matter what, but that's not happening today.

You may even have a date set up for later tonight, and you will be shocked when they either cancel on you or simply do not show up at all. Insulting, yes, but why? Because the Moon opposite Mars is dominating and pushy, and you, Libra, are being controlled. Planets, argh!

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You'd like to think that you are always in control, and you are realistic about this, as well. You do your best to control your own life, but during a transit like the Moon opposite Mars, it's quite hard for you to maintain a grasp on the situation as there seem to be so many obstacles in your way.

One of these obstacles is a person, and that person is going to somehow prevent you from going on a date today. This is where you learn just how little control you have, and that will bring out the anger in you, not to mention the resentment.

You don't feel that another person has the right to influence you in this department, and you will become very hostile to this person. Once the hostility starts to flow, it will become an ocean of wrongness, and before long, you'll have no inclination whatsoever to go out on a date tonight. Too much drama!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.