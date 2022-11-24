The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 25, 2022

Today brings us a Moon in Capricorn and a Moon square Jupiter. That spells 'all is well in my world of love.' Why? Because Capricorn Moon has the capability of helping us put our romantic relationship into perspective.

Do we necessarily need this kind of perspective? We do, because if we are going to make our romances work, then we need to ground them.

We all know what it's like when we assume things in relationships, or when we 'think' something is when it isn't. Capricorn Moon helps us figure out what is real and what we should stick with.

Moon square Jupiter pushes the entire deal into the positive zone; Jupiter transits tend to do that.

So, with the Moon in Capricorn, we will start to see how we can make the best of our relationship by utilizing what is really there, rather than base the future on expectations or fantasies of what could be.

Capricorn energy brings out our practical side, and in romance, believe it or not, being practical is a great way to be.

Today may not be about great passion, but it can be about great stability. Some find stability to be a trap, a prison.

Others seek it out because they don't want the drama or the pain that insecurity brings. Three signs of the Zodiac, here today, are ready for the pragmatic energy that comes along with the Moon in Capricorn. If we stick with this plan, then Moon square Jupiter will make it all possible.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 25, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You may be the world's greatest lover, but you are also someone who is dead serious about where you are going in life, and who you are associating with. You want a future filled with love, and you feel you need to know who this person is, and you desperately need to know you can rely on them.

During Moon in Capricorn, you will be feeling ambitious; you'll want to check in with what works in your life so that you can expressly rid yourself of what doesn't work. Your love life works, and that is not only inspiring for you — it makes you want to hunker down and make plans with your person—major plans for a major future together.

Capricorn energy works wonders on those who have goals and dreams, and it puts into perspective the relationship you have and how it will work for you in the near future.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Oh, this is good news for you, Virgo! You delight in the spell that Moon in Capricorn has washed over you, as you want nothing more than to know your partner through and through, without ever having to worry again.

You didn't think it was as important as it really is but one of the things you needed in your life was a sense of perspective, meaning, what actually IS it about this relationship that you trust so much?

On this day, November 25, you will discuss something with your loved one that will open your eyes and make you feel like every single thing you've gone through with your person has been worthwhile.

Sometimes the pieces just fit into place, and today is one of those days for you, Virgo. Share and share alike. Be fearless, and enjoy this day as it looks like it's only the beginning for you. Let the good times roll.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Whenever there's a Moon in your sign of Capricorn, you feel somewhat justified in being the way you are, which is practical and realistic, especially in love.

Oh, you've had your days where you've tossed caution to the wind and you've lived life in a dangerous and risky way but those days are long gone, and now you truly appreciate the calm that comes with a relationship that is undisturbed by drama or unnecessary actions.

What you want is what you have, a good, solid romantic relationship that is based on reality. You still dream and hope, but you keep your goals in the 'achievable' range.

There are no disappointments when you keep it real, and during Moon in Capricorn, you feel quite at home being the way you are. You are loving, realistic, down-to-earth, and honest. Your love life benefits from this transit.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.