The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 25, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, November 25, 2022. When the weekend arrives we all look forward to some much-needed time off.

There are things that come into the forefront of our minds when work takes a backseat and we have a chance to play.

Today's tarot card reveals some interesting insights for all zodiac signs. Here is what yours has in store for Friday.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

This tarot card is a warning that you may encounter some unexpected troubles today. There is chaos in all sorts of situations, but when you are prepared in advance, they are easier to navigate. So, keep a can-do attitude.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

Sometimes people just want to argue with you. You can give them solid advice, but they still think that they know better. Even though it isn't easy to let a person fail on their own, it can be the only way they learn. Tough love.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You may be at a standstill for a little while because you have been unsure which path you ought to take. You may not be ready to choose right now. A little more information can help you make a wise decision.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

A person's inability to be kind during a tough time is a sign that they have internal unhappiness. You can't make someone happy, they have to choose to be themselves.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The World

Luck finds you where you are working your hardest. If you see yourself wishing about something to change, find the path that will get you to your destiny.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Tower

Problems can arise out of the blue, and it's startling. You can be a quick study and learn how to make things right. Don't let the shock of not knowing to keep you from doing the right thing at the moment.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Old-fashioned clothing is making a comeback. If you love all things retro, this can be your time to shine!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Sun

It's a wonderful day for you to explore all the joy that life can bring. Treat yourself to something fun, even if you feel like it's a bit expensive. The more you allow yourself to stretch beyond your limitations the easier it becomes to reach for the stars.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Star

The universe is making a pathway for you to follow your dreams. Don't stop believing in yourself. What is meant to be always will come to you, ready or not.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The Chariot

You have to hold on to your goals with both hands. You may grow tired and weary, but this always happens when you're so close to the finish line. Keep pushing ahead. You won't regret sticking through to the end.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor

You may feel like throwing in the towel, but you are a warrior fighter. You are not going to be down for long. Today, give yourself a moment to cry, but soon those will become happy tears.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Emotions can be so confusing, but once you have figured things out a lightbulb moment follows. Fear turns into confidence and then you're ready to take on the world!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.