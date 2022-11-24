The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Friday, November 25, 2022

Your daily horoscope for November 25, 2022, is here with astrology predictions for all zodiac signs starting on Friday with the Moon leaving Sagittarius to enter hard-working Capricorn.

The Moon is ruled by Cancer, so when it transits Capricorn, we are less emotional and more determined to focus on work and our social image. Our actions are idealistic, and we see things for what they are, not as we wish for them to be.

The Moon in Capricorn motivates us to get our important tasks done and to strive for perfection.

The Sun will spend the day in the zodiac sign of Sagittarius.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Friday, November 25, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Time to roll up your sleeves and get to work.

The next few days are an opportune time to get a lot of important tasks out of the way, especially at the office. Make good use of your time and schedule priorities well.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're never too old to learn something new so when you feel bored or wonder if there's anything beyond the life you're living now, consider picking up a new skill or going back to college.

Awareness is the first step toward a new adventure in life, and you are ready for so much more than you've ever dared to dream.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You have to work hard to overcome obstacles in life. You're so close to turning the corner.

Others have seen how hard you've worked to reinvent yourself. Nothing worthwhile keeping ever comes easily.

With the Moon in your sector of secrets, something you need to know is about to be revealed and give you insight into your life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Love can't fix everything, but that does not mean you should stop trying to rebuild the bridges that have been torn down due to family problems.

The Moon is in your sector of relationships for the next few days, which makes this the perfect time for restoration, partnerships, and doing things with the people you love.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Why wait until January 1 to start on your new year's goals? Yes, it takes grit to do things differently, but you can hit the restart button today.

A habit that you've tried to break may be hard to overcome, but think positively!

The next few days bring strong insight and awareness to you, especially while the Moon works hardest when transiting the sixth solar house of work.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Sometimes romance is not in the cards, and today you put your nose to the grindstone with hopes to get a few business-related tasks completed.

Today is perfect for using acts of service to show loved ones how much you appreciate them.

If you have a parent, grandparent, or relative in need volunteering to help can be a great way to their heart.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Today you'll want to be a bit more cautious about decisions that trigger strong emotions.

When you have to do something that is foreign to you or not in line with your strengths, use a thinking strategy to help you figure things out. Sometimes gut reactions are not always easy to understand.

You'll want to use a more structured approach to know if you are making a wise decision.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Hard conversations are not easy to have, so when you are in a position where something important must be said in the right way consider writing it down.

You do not want to leave certain things to chance, so give yourself plenty of time to revise, review and practice your points with someone who can give you their feedback and opinion.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

It's not always clear how things will turn out for you, especially when you're working hard on a project for hours, days, weeks, or even years.

But hard work will pay off for you, Sagittarius. Today, you are closer to the peak of the mountain. The climb to the top isn't easy, but you're so close!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Slow down, Capricorn. You're rushing far ahead of yourself and it's the perfect time to take a break and enjoy the long weekend.

Do you have a few things that you need to do for yourself? Schedule it and tend to your personal matters.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Where does the time go? The end of the year seemed to arrive way too quickly, and despite the fact that there is still so much left to do it is best to detach and see things from a practical standpoint.

Take a step back and do a mini-review of the past year and start thinking futuristically.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

It's the perfect day for sending out thank you cards to clients and business partners you've worked with over the last year.

It's so nice to know that your efforts were a valuable part of an important project. Telling someone how much you appreciated them is sure to make a lasting, positive impression!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.