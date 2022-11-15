The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On November 16, 2022

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Tarot card readers, astrologers, and people who work in the healing arts may tell you that certain lunar phases are frequently times of high anxiety for individuals seeking a tarot or horoscope reading.

Today may be no different as the Moon enters a critical stage in astrology—the Last Quarter Moon, which will happen in the zodiac sign of Leo on Wednesday.

The Moon is our emotional awareness. The Sun is ruled by Leo. When the Moon is in the sign that rules the Sun our emotions feel stronger than ever before.

This fixed energy can be seen in your tarot horoscope today. So what will the cards have in store for you? Find out.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

Eventually, people's plans get foiled and they become exhausted trying to make you feel miserable or guilty for being happy. The truth is that certain individuals will always find a dark cloud instead of a silver lining. Just be you, Aries, and don't become one of the Debbie downers of life.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

At this moment, hesitancy may prove to be a good thing. You don't want to rush into a situation only to regret things later. In life, a brief pause can be good. It gives you a chance to find clarity of mind and to regain your focus.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You only think you are trapped, Gemini. You can work your way out of a situation, and even though things feel grim right now, there's always a window to escape. Open your eyes to see it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles, reversed

You can invest in a project only to leave empty-handed. You will want to be careful where you put your money and how much time you donate to a person's drama. Monitor your energy carefully to avoid energy vampires.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Swords

Your sense of humor can help you to overcome a tragic memory that feels difficult to move beyond. You may not like what you are experiencing at this moment, but you can move past it with a bit of grit and optimism.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man, reversed

You are done waiting around for others to make a change in their lives. If people will remain stuck in their situation, it's up to you to remove yourself from the drama and become the person you know that you are destined to become.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Temperance

You do not tend to overthink things, but when you do it is not easy to stop. Today, try to find a diversion from worry. It won't change anything to ruminate too long over a problem you cannot solve. Search for solutions or move on.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

You have been rushing so fast that you fail to hear the advice being given to you by a friend. Give yourself a moment to catch your breath and listen to the wisdom shared so generously with you. You don't have to worry that you'll lose time, but you may regret not having heard what others need to share.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Swords

There are big decisions coming up for you so it is normal to go back and forth as to what is your best option. Listen to your gut and you may find that you can choose without any more hesitation.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your motherly intuition is spot on. You have a natural knack for caretaking and can tell when a person needs your loving support. You're doing great good by being there for a friend when they need you the most.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Ace of Pentacles

You've got this. You are at a place where you know what you want and are ready to give it your all. You have laid the foundation and have a solid vision for the future.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower, reversed

A problem you thought would take a long time to resolve has left quicker than you imagined. This is great news for you, Pisces. You are in the clear!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.