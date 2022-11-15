The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On November 16, 2022

With Venus entering Sagittarius on November 16, 2022, it's going to be hard to avoid having a great day, especially when it comes to our love lives. This transit affects those who are open to change, and who see love as a process that needs constant upkeep.

While some of us do not believe that relationships need work to keep them in order, there are others who know that not only is work needed, but we have to be into that work if we are to make things work. Today's main transit, Venus in Sagittarius, works with the folks that are dedicated to that kind of work.

Today brings great luck in love, but it doesn't just fall from the heavens, it comes as a direct result of what we put into it. The great part is that this transit, Venus in Sagittarius, makes it all seem positive and fruitful. We don't see failure as an option.

Sagittarius is notorious for bringing positivity to any scene, and on this day, if you are someone who wants things to go smoothly in your romantic relationship, then you are headed toward success.

The kind of effort that is needed on this day is the kind that comes with compassionate understanding; this means listening to your partner without interrupting them. It also makes trusting that they will listen to you while you pour your heart out.

RELATED:

It's all OK — trust the universe on this one. Today is filled to the brim with luck in love.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on November 16, 2022:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've come to accept that you will never truly let go and just 'trust' the person you're with, although, if you're honest with yourself, this is someone who you KNOW will never betray you. What's nice about Venus in Sagittarius is that it keeps on giving your examples of just how much this person is into you.

Even when your vulnerability hits rock bottom, and your trust issues kick in so hard that you aren't even sure of what you're doing, your person is there, with their heart in their hand, reassuring you that, no matter what, everything is going to be OK.

On November 16, you'll feel a little more at ease than usual, which your partner will be only too happy to take advantage of. This means you can expect to be showered in love and gifts, all a surprise to you. Your person loves you, Taurus, and that is cause for celebration.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Right now, you are not up for anything but smooth sailing when it comes to your love life. You have no time for games, and really, no time for people who don't register to you as honest, loving, and committed.

You are with someone right now whom you have recently considered being more than 'just' a lover; this could possibly be the love of your life. You haven't told them this yes because telling them would make you vulnerable, and as history has taught you, the minute you let your guard down is the minute you allow a space for betrayal.

Fear not, Gemini, there is no punishing vulnerability coming at you during Venus in Sagittarius, in fact, you'll feel a warm vibe of acceptance...coming from them, and from your own self. This transit helps you feel good about being vulnerable; you have the strength now to trust and to let go.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

As the year comes to an end, you, personally, like to have it in your mind that there are no problems to worry about and nothing you've overlooked that might come back at you at an inappropriate time.

During Venus in Sagittarius, you will see several pieces of your life almost magically come together; it's as if the end of the year is promising you that all will be good and that there's nothing to worry about. The best part is that your love life seems to have become effortless and light...in all the best ways.

You and the person you love feel independent as if the rules of the world don't apply to you, which gives you the freedom to think. The more the two of you think and fantasize together, the stronger your mutual dreams become, and with two heads being better than one, in this case, you both will be able to manifest great things together.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.